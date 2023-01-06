Miley Cyrus Announces Release Date of New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation', Shares Its Cover Art

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is making her comeback. Taking to social media, the "Hannah Montana" actress announced her upcoming eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation" as well as its release date.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, January 5, the 30-year-old shared a trailer that teased its thematic universe. The video showed her in various locations in Los Angeles while speaking in a voiceover.

"We met each other on the neon dingy, past the manta rays and palm trees. Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights, electric eels and red venom," she said. "In the sky, we could see the riders on horseback, on comets coming toward us, kicking up with laughter."

"My friend Big Twitchie rode the boat into the light, surfed the north break," the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus continued. "We danced until there was nothing left - just me and Twitchie, 'cause that's all we knew."

Miley also treated fans to the album's cover art. In the photo, she was seen hanging from a trapeze bar rocking a black bodysuit, stiletto heels and dark sunglasses. She captioned it, "ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10."

Late last month, a source revealed that Miley's upcoming album will feature the likes of SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Rosalia. It's reported that a track featuring Zayn is titled "Hold Me Back". Meanwhile, "Before I Go" will feature SZA.

Earlier this week, Miley revealed that her new single titled "Flowers" will be released on January 13. The announcement has driven fans crazy as the date marks her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

