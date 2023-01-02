 

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single

The 'Party in the U.S.A.' hitmaker's fans believe that she intentionally picked her ex-husband's birthday as her upcoming single's release date as some sort of 'revenge' on him.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus' new music is coming very soon. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker has announced that her new single titled "Flowers" will be released on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

Some of the 30-year-old pop star's fans believed she was intentionally picking January 13 as her release date as some sort of "revenge" on Liam, with one calling it "messy as hell." Someone else tweeted, "miley cyrus is coming to end liam hemsworth on his birthday. OMFG."

On Sunday, January 1, Miley made use of her Instagram account to share teaser videos of her new song titled "Flowers". In the first clip, she could be seen stripping off her gold skirt to reveal a black bikini while standing in a grassy backyard being watered by sprinklers. "New year, new Miley!" she captioned the footage.

In a second teaser, Miley strutted through a Los Angeles County canyon. She looked edgy in a golden sleeveless crop top and matching skirt as well as big black sunglasses. She captioned the video, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13." January 13 just so happens to be the 33rd birthday of her ex-husband Liam, whom she divorced in 2020 after just eight months of wedded bliss.

"I can love me better than you can," Miley sings in the teasers. "I can love me better/ I can love me better babe/ I can love me better/ I can love me better ah."

The former Disney Channel star's Instagram posts received glowing comments from her celeb pals Lil Nas X, Latto (Mulatto), Lisa Rinna, Rae Sremmurd and Kehlani. Lil Nas X wrote, "YEAHHHH!" while Latto said, "We readyyyy [fire emojis]." "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa dropped hands in the air emoji. Rae left a trio of fire emojis, while Kehlani hailed Miley a "queen" by posting a single crown emoji.

Late last month, a source revealed that Miley's upcoming album will feature the likes of SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Rosalia. It's reported that a track featuring Zayn is titled "Hold Me Back". Meanwhile, "Before I Go" will feature SZA.

Milley is rumored to have a collaboration with Billie on a song titled "If You Dare", with Harry allegedly joining her on "Hell Five". Rosalia, meanwhile, will likely join the "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker on a single titled "Let's Ride".

Prior to that, it's reported that Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Paris Hilton will all play roles in Miley's upcoming music video. Per the latest report, Selena, Nick and Paris will be starring in the visual for a song titled "Jaded".

