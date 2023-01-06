 

Prince Harry Wishes He Didn't Watch Wife Meghan Markle's Sex Scenes in 'Suits'

The Duke of Sussex regrets watching his spouse's steamy scenes, insisting that he didn't need to see the former actress and her co-star 'mauling each other.'

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry says he shouldn't have watched his wife's sex scenes in "Suits". The Duchess of Sussex portrayed Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the TV legal drama, and Harry has confessed to making a "mistake" by watching his wife's steamy love scenes on the show.

Harry revealed in his new memoir "Spare" that he made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" when they started dating. "I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn't need to see such things live," he said.

The duchess' on-screen love interest was played by Patrick J. Adams. The 41-year-old actor starred as Mike Ross, an unlicensed lawyer, in the hit TV series.

Harry is releasing his memoir shortly after he and his wife starred in a Netflix documentary series called "Harry & Meghan". The documentary made headlines around the world - but the duchess' half-sister, Samantha Markle, previously dismissed the show as "fake news."

She said, "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine. It's projection at its finest. And it's almost comical." In particular, Samantha disputed the duchess' claim that she "took care" of her grandmother in her "final years."

Samantha explained, "The whole grandmother thing - that just did it for us. I think my grandmother would be rolling over in her grave if she saw that. And she didn't take care of her. She visited her."

"She never made apple butter with her because my grandmother was making apple butter, like, in the 1970s before Meghan was even born. So it's been so far-fetched. It's like a tragic comedy, especially sadly for our family and for the royals. And here we are."

