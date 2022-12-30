 

Soulja Boy Appears to Take a Jab at NBA YoungBoy's 'Stop the Violence' Movement: You're Too Soft

Soulja Boy Appears to Take a Jab at NBA YoungBoy's 'Stop the Violence' Movement: You're Too Soft
Instagram/Facebook
Celebrity

Insisting that he will be the last rapper representing gang, the 'Turn My Swag On' rhymer claims that fellow hip-hop stars who are taking a different route have been 'brainwashed.'

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy isn't going to change his way of living despite the rising casualty among hip-hop community due to street violence. The 32-year-old particularly disagrees with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has been speaking about his anti-violence stance.

Appearing to throw shade at the Baton Rogue native, the Chicago star went on an expletive-laden rant on Instagram Live on Thursday, December 29. Insisting that he will be the last rapper "representing gang," he stated, "We promoting beef. We promoting violence. We're not playing our fingernails."

The 32-year-old went on insinuating that those who have chosen a different route may have been "brainwashed." He claimed, "Y'all can be brainwashed if ya want to, n***a," before insisting, "I'm promoting the violence. If you don't like it, f**k you, n***a." He also called out fellow rappers who spoke against violence for being "too soft."

  Editors' Pick

While Soulja didn't name names, he launched the rant after YoungBoy dropped a new track called "Letter to Big Dump", in which he shows his support for Young Thug amid his YSL RICO case and pays tribute to a fallen friend. "Oh, I'm slime, I pray for Thug askin' God one more time/ If you ain't had once, we all deserve a second chance to shine/ Motherf**k that jury, I send a million dollars right now to shine/ That's if you need me, 'cause I know one day, I'ma need you, n***a," he raps.

YoungBoy also alludes to a conversation he had with the person responsible for Big Dump's murder prior to his death. "I had a conversation with the man who contracted your life to be gone/ I hope you see my progress and glad I'm movin' on, I'm grown," he rhymes.

Dump was shot and killed in a 2018 drive-by shooting that allegedly targeted YoungBoy. When he raps on the song, "I'm movin' on," he seemingly hints that he's left that street life behind.

The track is in line with his "stop the violence" campaign which he has been promoting on social media since earlier this year. He showed it with his actions by squashing his long-held beef with Fredo Bang and collaborating with the fellow Baton Rouge rapper on a new mixtape called "Lost Files".

You can share this post!

You might also like

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry
Related Posts
Soulja Boy Urges Elon Musk to Leave Twitter, Vows to Create His Own App

Soulja Boy Urges Elon Musk to Leave Twitter, Vows to Create His Own App

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Offers First Glimpse of His Newborn Son After Welcoming First Child With GF

Soulja Boy Offers First Glimpse of His Newborn Son After Welcoming First Child With GF

Soulja Boy and Pregnant GF Go Topless in New Maternity Photos

Soulja Boy and Pregnant GF Go Topless in New Maternity Photos

Latest News
Soulja Boy Appears to Take a Jab at NBA YoungBoy's 'Stop the Violence' Movement: You're Too Soft
  • Dec 30, 2022

Soulja Boy Appears to Take a Jab at NBA YoungBoy's 'Stop the Violence' Movement: You're Too Soft

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry
  • Dec 30, 2022

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry

Luis Ruelas Reacts to Accusations He Gave Teresa Giudice's Daughters Fake Cartier Bracelets
  • Dec 30, 2022

Luis Ruelas Reacts to Accusations He Gave Teresa Giudice's Daughters Fake Cartier Bracelets

'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest
  • Dec 30, 2022

'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More
  • Dec 30, 2022

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More

YFN Lucci Denies Being Summoned to Testify in Young Thug's RICO Case
  • Dec 30, 2022

YFN Lucci Denies Being Summoned to Testify in Young Thug's RICO Case

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Paula Abdul Slammed After Major Photoshop Fail Makes Her Look Like Teenager

Paula Abdul Slammed After Major Photoshop Fail Makes Her Look Like Teenager

Amber Rose and Murda Mook Get Into Screaming Match Over His Women With 'No Talent' Comments

Amber Rose and Murda Mook Get Into Screaming Match Over His Women With 'No Talent' Comments

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron