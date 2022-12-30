Soulja Boy Appears to Take a Jab at NBA YoungBoy's 'Stop the Violence' Movement: You're Too Soft

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy isn't going to change his way of living despite the rising casualty among hip-hop community due to street violence. The 32-year-old particularly disagrees with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has been speaking about his anti-violence stance.

Appearing to throw shade at the Baton Rogue native, the Chicago star went on an expletive-laden rant on Instagram Live on Thursday, December 29. Insisting that he will be the last rapper "representing gang," he stated, "We promoting beef. We promoting violence. We're not playing our fingernails."

The 32-year-old went on insinuating that those who have chosen a different route may have been "brainwashed." He claimed, "Y'all can be brainwashed if ya want to, n***a," before insisting, "I'm promoting the violence. If you don't like it, f**k you, n***a." He also called out fellow rappers who spoke against violence for being "too soft."

While Soulja didn't name names, he launched the rant after YoungBoy dropped a new track called "Letter to Big Dump", in which he shows his support for Young Thug amid his YSL RICO case and pays tribute to a fallen friend. "Oh, I'm slime, I pray for Thug askin' God one more time/ If you ain't had once, we all deserve a second chance to shine/ Motherf**k that jury, I send a million dollars right now to shine/ That's if you need me, 'cause I know one day, I'ma need you, n***a," he raps.

YoungBoy also alludes to a conversation he had with the person responsible for Big Dump's murder prior to his death. "I had a conversation with the man who contracted your life to be gone/ I hope you see my progress and glad I'm movin' on, I'm grown," he rhymes.

Dump was shot and killed in a 2018 drive-by shooting that allegedly targeted YoungBoy. When he raps on the song, "I'm movin' on," he seemingly hints that he's left that street life behind.

The track is in line with his "stop the violence" campaign which he has been promoting on social media since earlier this year. He showed it with his actions by squashing his long-held beef with Fredo Bang and collaborating with the fellow Baton Rouge rapper on a new mixtape called "Lost Files".

