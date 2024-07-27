Soulja Boy Lightheartedly Responds to B. Simone's Clarification After Blasting Her Online

Instagram Celebrity

While things are seemingly cleared between Soulja and B. Simone, Pretty Vee finds herself being dragged by some online users after defending her comedian friend with insensitive remarks.

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy's heart was softened by B. Simone's clarification. The "Crank That" rapper initially called out the actress over her comments on a podcast, but he appeared to have forgiven the comedienne after she set the record straight.

The drama started after B. Simone expressed her feelings about Big Draco's music being played during a photoshoot. "Nobody said 'Why are we listening to this? Man, put on Soulja Boy.' I don't think anybody's ever saying put on Soulja Boy... I don't know why I said that," she quipped on her "Let's Try This Again" podcast.

Offended by B. Simone's statements, Soulja poked fun at her pixie cut, stating, "I got more hair than you." The emcee also called her "ugly" and said, "You will never have kids."

After The Shade Room re-posted Soulja's rant, Pretty Vee came to B. Simone's defense. "Don't play with me @souljaboy. You better play with them other ones like this but not @bsimone. Again she said what she said, now WHAT," she argued. "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus you lying creature."

B. Simone herself clarified, "This is nuts. I literally say 'We have to put some respect on Soulja Boy name." She went on to detail, " 'He is a trendsetter & an innovator in the culture. So I respect Soulja Boy.' I literally say he's a hip-hop legend."

"God bless you baby @souljaboy. Hope you good. But LTTA @letstrythisagain TAP IN Love yall !!!!"," B. Simone added. It prompted Soulja to write back, "@thebsimone you hurt my feelings."

While things were seemingly cleared between Soulja and B. Simone, Pretty Vee found herself being dragged by some online users for referencing to Sonya Massey, who made the statement before a police officer murdered her. The ex-girlfriend of Rick Ross, however, insisted that she didn't mean to hurt anyone with his remarks.