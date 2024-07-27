 
Soulja Boy Reacts to Drake's Diss Track 'Super Soak'
The rap world is no stranger to feuds, and the latest spat features Soulja Boy and Drake, sparked by a controversial line in an unreleased track 'Super Soak'.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - The rap world is no stranger to feuds, and the latest spat features Soulja Boy and Drake, sparked by a controversial line in an unreleased track "Super Soak". Here's the full story on the drama and the potential fallout.

Rap beefs have always captivated audiences, and the latest clash between Soulja Boy and Drake is no exception. This new conflict ignited when Drake and Lil Yachty teased their upcoming track "Super Soak" during a live stream with Kai Cenat. In the song, Drake raps, "I'm watching the moves, playin' it close/ SOD, super soak," a clear allusion to Soulja Boy's label, Stacks on Deck Money Gang (SODMG).

Soulja Boy, who previously expressed his disappointment in Drake via Twitter, interpreted these lyrics as a potential diss. "You disappointed me," Soulja tweeted. "Doing all them weak a** songs with them n***az look where it got you none of them n***az you collab with or took on tour had your back."

Reacting to the mention in "Super Soak", Soulja Boy did not hold back his emotions. The "Crank Dat" rapper took to Instagram Live, addressing Drake directly. "And Drake, you up here talkin' about some S.O.D. super soak. Boy, stop playin' wit' me, boy. That better be a f**king shout out, n***a. If you in any way try to sneak diss me or play with me in any type of way, bruh, I'm tellin' you, my n***a, Imma get on your a** ... How the f**k you let Kendrick Lamar cook yo' a** and then the first thing you respond is you tryna come at me." He emphasized, "Drake, you better keep that sh*t light, my boy. This your first and only warning."

