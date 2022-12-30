Zach and Tori Roloff Hint at 'Little People, Big World' Departure

Instagram TV

During an Instagram QnA session, Tori responds to a fan who asks about how much longer the 33-year-old star and Zach, who has been on the show since 2006, 'plan to be on television.'

AceShowbiz - Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff's time on "Little People, Big World" may end soon. During an Instagram Q&A session,Tori hinted at her and her husband's departure from the long-running TLC reality series.

On Wednesday, December 28, a fan asked, "How long do you plan to be on television? Thanks for sharing your lives with us!" In response to the inquiry, the 31-year-old replied, "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to enjoy it while it's here!"

During the Q&A session, mom of three also discussed her favorite and least favorite parts of filming the TLC show. She specifically called out "all the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them."

This isn't the first time for Tori to insinuate that she's planning to leave the show one day. Back in November, a follower asked during another Q&A session whether she would ever "step away from filming," and she responded "yes."

Zach has been starring on the hit TLC show since 2006. He is the only remaining Roloff child left on the series as his sister Molly Roloff and his brothers, Jacob Roloff and Jeremy Roloff, had all left.

Through the reality TV show, Zach and Tori had documented several ups and downs in their marriage, family relationships and health over the years. Most recently, the couple, who tied the knot in July 2015, ventured out on their first date night since welcoming their third child together in April.

The recent seasons also saw Zach having major tension with his father, after Matt listed a portion of his property that his son was interested in buying up for sale in May. He later decided to turn it into a short-term vacation rental.

Season 24 of "Little People, Big World" is currently airing on Tuesdays at 8 P.M. ET on TLC.

