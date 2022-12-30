F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry

Instagram Music

Stefano Domenicali releases a statement defending the whopping ticket prices amid intense backlash from the fans of the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker on social media.

AceShowbiz - Adele's fans are left disappointed by the pricey package for Las Vegas F1. Fans of the "Easy On Me" hitmaker are angry as Caesars Entertainment sells the tickets for $5 million while the package only includes two tickets for her residency show.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has defended the ticket prices. "In terms of price positioning we are going to be on the top side because this is Las Vegas and that is the nature of the customer coming to Las Vegas," he said, "Formula One has a certain positioning with regard to the kind of sport it is. We are going to deliver the greatest spectacle in the world as a statement of F1."

"That needs to be recognized and in terms of price positioning we are going to be on the top side because this is Las Vegas and that is the nature of the customer coming to Las Vegas," he stressed. "There will be possibilities for people who want to pay less, to spend less. As always in life, it is the market pulling the price and then on our side is the responsibility to bring a great event."

Eyebrows were raised when tickets were released for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, with standard tickets costing a princely $2,500. The extreme luxury VIP package will include 12 Paddock Club tickets, five nights at the Nobu Sky Villa hotel, a private dinner with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and a 24-hour butler but just two tickets to Adele's residency at Caesars Palace.

Following the news of the extreme ticket price, a bunch of Adele fans took to social media to blast the price of the tickets and the fact that only two tickets to her show are included. One disgruntled fan raged on Twitter, "Absolutely sickening that F1 is even allowing this! Why would I even consider a race in the US when I can easily and am go to Europe to see a race for a fraction of the cost and that includes airfare and hotel."

Another brutally mocked the deal, tweeting, "The two Adeles residency really seals the deal if they were on the fence of why would you spend 5 million." Someone else fumed, "This is so ridiculous! Is this what a formula 1 Emperor Package has come to? I am fuming why only 2 tickets to Adele's Residency at Caesar's Palace? We need 12! Fix this!"

"So for $5m you get to take 11 guests to the F1, and then say to 10 guest sorry no Adele for you," another fan of the 34-year-old chart-topping singer wrote. Someone pointed out, "The two Adeles residency really seals the deal if they were on the fence of why would you spend 5 million [laughing with tears emoji]."

