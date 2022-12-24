Ari Fletcher Demands Apology After G Herbo Admits to Cheating on Her

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The 27-year-old emcee recently admitted that he cheated on the media personality with his girlfriend Taina Williams during his appearance on Yung Miami's 'Caresha Please' podcast.

AceShowbiz - People are wondering about Ari Fletcher's reactions after her ex and baby daddy G Herbo (Lil Herb) admitted in a recent interview that he cheated on her with his girlfriend, Taina Williams. While Ari has yet to personally address the revelation, she let her followers know about her feelings with her social media activity.

The media personality was caught liking a tweet from a fan who defended her. "Ya owe my sis [Ari Fletcher] a loud apology PERIODTTTT," the person tweeted. "Ya dragged this girl thru the mud as the bitter baby momma nd problematic person .The truth will always come to light #WeSorryAri."

G Herbo opened up about his infidelity while stopping by Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" podcast. After the City Girls star asked if he was a cheater, the 27-year-old rapper replied, "Am I a cheater? No, but I've cheated though." The Machine Entertainment Group artist later confirmed that he was romancing Taina while dating Ari, saying, "Yeah. Technically yeah. Why? I was young and I was dumb... I was just doing s**t."

"Me and Ari were having our differences, but that was not an excuse to cheat on her," he added, "That was not wise to cheat on her." He also confirmed that his infidelity happened while Ari was suffering from postpartum depression after she gave birth to their son together, Yosohn Santana.

Meanwhile, Taina denied dating G Herbo when he was still dating Ari. Blasting the emcee, she wrote in comments, "Lies lies & lies. I'm sick of y'all trying to make me look bad. & coming up with y'all own timelines."

Earlier this year, Ari was feuding with G Herbo and Taina after she accused the latter of physically abusing their son. Denying the claim, G Herbo wrote on Instagram Story, "What the f**k type of sick individual, human being, do you have to be to want a three-year-old to despise or not like his own siblings."

"I don't get it. A mother's relationship with a child and a father's relationship with a child are two totally different relationships," he continued. "I hope y'all find someone in life that will actually love y'all unconditionally."

