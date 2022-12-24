Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million for a Dubai Concert, Her First Live Show in 4 Years

Instagram Music

Words are invites to the exclusive bash at the five-star resort Atlantis The Palm on January 21 have been sent out, with the 'Formation' singer topping the bill.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is likely to score a hefty paycheck from her stage comeback. The R&B diva is reportedly set to perform in Dubai early next year ahead of her "Renaissance World Tour", marking her first concert in four years.

The Sun reports that the former Destiny's Child star will headline an hour-long show at the five-star resort Atlantis The Palm on January 21. Invites to the exclusive bash have reportedly been sent out, with the "Baby Boy" hitmaker topping the bill, and it soon becomes "the hottest ticket in town."

"Beyonce is being lined up to sing at Atlantis as part of a huge, luxury event in January," a source tells the U.K. news outlet. "The hotel has put on a range of massive performances recently, with Kylie Minogue booked in to perform on New Year's Eve."

"It is part of a star-studded line-up of celebrations the hotel is putting on," the source further dishes. "Invites have been sent out for the event with Beyonce - which is being billed as an hour-long performance - and it's the hottest ticket in town. Afterwards there is a party with Swedish House Mafia booked to do a DJ set."

Gushing about the hype over Bey's performance, the source claims, "This will be Beyonce's first proper live show since she performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg in December 2018. Tickets are like gold dust and it will be a who's who of the showbiz world on the night."

As the event is as important to fans as it is to Bey herself, the Grammy Award-winning artist is said to be scoring more than £20 million or $24 million paycheck for the upcoming gig.

The Dubai show comes almost six months after Bey released her seventh studio album titled "Renaissance" on July 29. Despite the lack of promotional events, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female artist to have her first seven studio albums debut at No. 1 in the United States.

While she has not officially announced the world tour in support of the album, the 41-year-old will hold a two-night "Club Renaissance" event in Los Angeles this weekend. At the event, fans are invited to "experience 'Renaissance' in spatial audio."

It's unclear whether the "Cuff It" singer herself will be in attendance, but she did show up at the New York and Paris "Club Renaissance" events earlier this year.

