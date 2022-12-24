Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Isn't 'Serious' With Gigi Hadid as He's Seen Out With Victoria Lamas

Cover Images/Instagram/AdMedia/Janet Mayer Celebrity

It's also said that 'nothing has changed' between the 'Titanic' actor and the supermodel as they are 'still casually going out' after he's spotted having dinner with the 23-year-old brunette beauty at Bird Streets Club.

Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio is still pretty much a single man. If a new report is to be believed, the "Titanic" star isn't "serious" with Gigi Hadid. The claims emerged shortly after the actor was seen out with Victoria Lamas.

Page Six reported on Friday, December 23 that though the Oscar-winning actor and the supermodel "like each other very much, neither one wants anything serious right now." A source further disclosed, "Gigi's priority is her daughter." The catwalk beauty shares 2-year-old Khai with her ex Zayn Malik.

The insider also noted that Leo's busy travel schedule played a factor. He was just in Miami for Art Basel. The "Don't Look Up" star is now in Los Angeles. He customarily heads to St. Barts for New Year's.

"Gigi doesn't have the energy to run after [Leo]," the source added, "His routine is too much for her." Gigi was recently in Aspen, Colorado, checking out a pop-up shop for her clothing brand, Guest in Residence, and she was spotted with her supermodel sister Bella Hadid at St. Regis there.

In the meantime, a separate source told HollywoodLife.com that Leo and Gigi, who have been reported to be romantically linked since September, are still casually going out. "Leo is single. Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all," Leo's pal shared.

Another source close to Gigi claimed that she was unbothered by Leo and Victoria's outing, and would be okay if the Academy Award winner wanted to see someone else. "Gigi knows that Leo and Victoria were out with a bunch of friends which, of course, is completely fine with her. Although this wasn't a romantic outing, Gigi has no opinion one way or another even if Leo does decide he wants to date other people," the insider said. "They had no commitments to each other."

On Tuesday night, December 20, Leo and Victoria were spotted leaving Los Angeles' hottest private club Bird Streets Club separately but later getting into the same car. During the night, they seemed to be enjoying each other's company as Leo was seen laughing alongside the 23-year-old brunette beauty while leaving the hotspot.

Despite being seen heading to another place together, a source confirmed that Leo is not romantically linked to Victoria. The insider told Page Six, "[They] are not dating." The informant further explained, "Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

You can share this post!