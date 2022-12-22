Kate Moss' Half-Sister Lottie 'Sick of' People Blaming Nepotism Amid 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

The 24-year-old is another celebrity who speaks up after Vulture published 'Year of the Nepo Baby' cover story that delves deep into how nepotism in Hollywood gives the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder.

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss' half-sister is among those weighing in on the "nepo baby" debate. Defending her success in the modeling industry, Lottie Moss said she's "so sick of people blaming nepotism."

The 24-year-old got things off her chest via Twitter on Wednesday, December 21. "I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful," she first argued.

"Obviously it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn't fair - if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything !" she added. "So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own !"

In a follow-up tweet, Lottie clarifies, "I obviously am so grateful that I have had the opportunities I've had don't get it twisted." The London-born beauty went on to note, "Obviously I'm privileged being related to a huge model also. And am privileged for numerous other reasons and as I say I am grateful for it all but s**tting on others because of it makes NO sense."

Lottie's tweets came arrived just days after Vulture published "Year of the Nepo Baby" cover story that delves deep into how nepotism in Hollywood gives the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder. It featured Dakota Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Platt and Zoe Kravitz among others.

Aside from Lottie, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen also spoke up against the matter. Detailing his journey to land a role in "Straight Outta Compton", in which he plays his own father Ice Cube, the actor said he was "already in college for screenwriting at USC" when the project got the green light.

"I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn't hold my hand through my career," the 31-year-old further elaborated. "I had to get my a** up and make it work. From the roles I chose. The work ethic I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promo tours. Even leaving HIS agency and goin to find a team of my own. Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive."

Lily, in the meantime, initially brushed off the allegations. The daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen claimed, "The nepo babies y'all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we're talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that's none of my business."

After getting backlash over her comment, she explained in a series of tweets, "I think it's important to disclose what a privileged upbringing I've had and how that has created so many opportunities for me, in my twenties I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had, that people connected to my songs and that the songs came from me. She added, "I also had quite a fraught relationship with some of my family members so it felt difficult for me to attribute my successes to them, at the time."

"But we all know it's more complicated than that," she admitted. "It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result. I do feel that nepo babies are being somewhat scapegoated here though, there is a wider, societal conversation to be had about wealth inequality, about lack of programs and funding, and I guess that was the point I was trying to make, maybe badly."

