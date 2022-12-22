 

Chrisean Rock Admits to Having Three Abortions With Blueface

Chrisean Rock Admits to Having Three Abortions With Blueface
Instagram
Celebrity

The reality star makes the honest confession when appearing on the 'Know for Sure' podcast, just a few weeks after she sparked rumors that she was pregnant with the rapper's child.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock has made an honest confession about her relationship with Blueface. When appearing on the "Know for Sure" podcast, the female rapper admitted that she had three abortions with the "Respect My Cryppin' " spitter.

"If I have a baby, I'm keeping it this time. I killed like, three of them. You know you always have that bad feeling, like, this [is] not right," Chrisean divulged. After the hosts asked whether she's ready now, the reality star replied, "I wouldn't mind if it was right now."

Chrisean, whose career in entertainment began in 2020 when she starred in Blueface's controversial reality show, "Blue Girl's Club", went on to make it clear that she needs a ring before she build a family with the 25-year-old emcee.

  Editors' Pick

The interview arrived just a few weeks after Chrisean sparked rumors that she was pregnant with Blueface's child. At that time, she was caught refusing to drink alcohol.

In a video surfacing online, the on-and-off coule was shopping for sneakers. The emcee could be seen taking a sip of a bottle of Hennessy, but his girlfriend was not amused by it, saying, "Babe, do not take a shot!"

Someone off the camera then asked, "Y'all on a cleanse?" In response, Chrisean replied, "No, n***as was sick." Still, Blueface invited her to take a shot, prompting her to refuse it once again and say, "You know I'm really sick, babe."

Fueling the pregnancy rumors was Chrisean's post on Instagram. Alongside a picture of her and the "Bleed It" rhymer, she simply captioned it, "Mom and Dad."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Moss' Half-Sister Lottie 'Sick of' People Blaming Nepotism Amid 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Prove How Much They Love Each Other With Sweet Anniversary Tributes
Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi