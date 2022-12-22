Chrisean Rock Admits to Having Three Abortions With Blueface

Instagram Celebrity

The reality star makes the honest confession when appearing on the 'Know for Sure' podcast, just a few weeks after she sparked rumors that she was pregnant with the rapper's child.

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock has made an honest confession about her relationship with Blueface. When appearing on the "Know for Sure" podcast, the female rapper admitted that she had three abortions with the "Respect My Cryppin' " spitter.

"If I have a baby, I'm keeping it this time. I killed like, three of them. You know you always have that bad feeling, like, this [is] not right," Chrisean divulged. After the hosts asked whether she's ready now, the reality star replied, "I wouldn't mind if it was right now."

Chrisean, whose career in entertainment began in 2020 when she starred in Blueface's controversial reality show, "Blue Girl's Club", went on to make it clear that she needs a ring before she build a family with the 25-year-old emcee.

The interview arrived just a few weeks after Chrisean sparked rumors that she was pregnant with Blueface's child. At that time, she was caught refusing to drink alcohol.

In a video surfacing online, the on-and-off coule was shopping for sneakers. The emcee could be seen taking a sip of a bottle of Hennessy, but his girlfriend was not amused by it, saying, "Babe, do not take a shot!"

Someone off the camera then asked, "Y'all on a cleanse?" In response, Chrisean replied, "No, n***as was sick." Still, Blueface invited her to take a shot, prompting her to refuse it once again and say, "You know I'm really sick, babe."

Fueling the pregnancy rumors was Chrisean's post on Instagram. Alongside a picture of her and the "Bleed It" rhymer, she simply captioned it, "Mom and Dad."

