Brandy's Ex-Housekeeper Asks for $87K to Cover Legal Bills Following Discrimination Lawsuit

The demand arrives after the 'Boy Is Mine' singer agreed to pay a $40K settlement over a woman named Maria Castaneda discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brandy's legal drama with her former employee has yet to be over. According to court documents, Brandy's ex-housekeeper, Maria Castaneda is demanding the singer to cover her legal fees of $87K during their legal battle.

RadarOnline reports that the founder of the firm representing the former employee submitted a declaration stating Castaneda's legal team is not even attempting to recoup the full amount but only a percentage.

"When my client received her check from [Brandy], the check bounced. When our client's check bounced, the bank closed her account and I then had to spend more time personally assisting her in retrieving the funds from [Brandy]," the founder of the firm claimed.

The demand arrived after Brandy agreed to pay a $40K settlement over Castaneda's discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit. In the suit, which was filed in March, the 60-year-old former employee accused the singer of not giving her proper wages and a meal break.

The lawsuit further alleged that Brandy fired the housekeeper because "she was too old" and did not pay her "for work she completed." Castaneda claimed in court documents that she worked for Brandy for two decades starting in 2002 before being let go in February. She noted in the suit that she suffered "emotional distress" as a result and was suing Brandy for over $250,000.

In response to the lawsuit, Brandy denied the allegations through her representative. "We disagree and will have further comments after we speak with our lawyers," the rep for the 43-year-old star said.

Prior to the lawsuit, Brandy faced another legal trouble when fashion designer Elle B. Mambetov sued her and her stylist Ashley Sean Thomas over a $45,000 ring. According to Elle B. Mambetov, she loaned the ring to Brandy to attend the American Music Awards and never got it back.

The designer claimed she was last told that the ring was on a piano in Brandy's house in Calabasas and wants the singer to pay her back for the value of it. Brandy's representative, however, denied the claims as saying, "Brandy never saw the ring and has no knowledge of it ever being in her presence. It was never a part of her look for the event."

