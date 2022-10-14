 

Zoe Kravitz Worried About Social Media Backfire Due to Her 'Very Impulsive' Nature

In a new magazine interview, the Catwoman of the new Batman movie admits she has a 'very impulsive' nature that could end up hurting her career on social media.

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz is worried social media has hurt her career. The actress, 33, admited her "very impulsive" nature was dangerous for her and said no one truly understood the medium.

In her profile for ELLE magazine's "Women in Hollywood" issue, released on Thursday, October 13, she also referenced her decision to claim Hulu was guilty of a lack of diversity after her "High Fidelity" series was axed after one series, "I didn't really sit and think about it, which is sometimes my problem."

"I'm a very impulsive person. That's one of the problems with social media in general. Social media is a big experiment that we're all participating in, and to pretend like we understand it is a joke. I have had my ups and downs with it. I'm sure it's helped my career in some ways, but I also think it's hurt it."

"With actors, it's difficult because I think we give too much information (about our lives) and it makes it difficult for us to disappear into roles."

Zoe, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz who is dating Channing Tatum, had said in 2020 online following the cancellation of "High Fidelity", "It's cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait."

She added to ELLE she grew up knowing nothing about the actors she watched which she said made them "so interesting." She said about aiming to "live without fear," "That really is my goal in my personal life and in my career. I think fear is crippling and dangerous."

"It probably creates sickness - this fear of getting in trouble or doing something wrong or not being adored or not being liked. I think, especially as a woman, there's a lot of pressure to be adored, and that's not what art's about either."

"I think everybody's afraid to say the wrong thing, to ask the wrong question, to get in trouble, for someone to bring up something they did a long time ago. It's just like we're stuck in this loop now. It's a war zone… life is crazy - it could end at any time. If that doesn't keep you grounded, I don't know what would."

