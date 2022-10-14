 

Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Joining 'The Voice'

The 'Strip That Down' singer is excited for his former 'One Direction' bandmate after the latter is tapped to join the coaching panel of the US singing competition.

AceShowbiz - Louis Tomlinson is delighted as Niall Horan is joining "The Voice". The 30-year-old singer - who was previously a judge on "The X Factor" in the UK - believes his former One Direction bandmate will be "great" on the coaching panel on the US singing competition and thinks producers have made a great choice.

"I saw yesterday when he posted. He'll be great at that!" he replied when asked by a fan on Twitter if he'd seen the news. "Do they have guest judges on the voice?" he replied when another fan suggested the "Bigger Than Me" hitmaker should join his pal as a "guest judge" on the show.

But the "Strip That Down" singer admitted he has never seen the show, though he plans to change that now Niall is on the panel. He tweeted in response to a fan who said they hadn't watched it before, "I haven't either but I'll watch it if Niall's on (sic)."

Niall is joining "The Voice" alongside fellow show newcomer Chance the Rapper, returning coach Kelly Clarkson, and show veteran Blake Shelton. He said, "I'm excited to be joining this season of 'The Voice' as a coach. I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!"

His appointment came as Blake revealed the next season of the programme will be his last. Blake said in a statement, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23."

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers - the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at 'The Voice' chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

