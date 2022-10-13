 

Ariana Grande Rallies Behind Jamie Lee Curtis in Condemning Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks

Cover Images/Humberto Carreno
Celebrity

The 'thank u, next' hitmaker makes use of her social media platform to call out the Yeezy designer after he sparked controversy over his concerning comments.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity who publicly blasts Kanye West for his anti-semitic comments. The "thank u, next" songstress has joined Jamie Lee Curtis in condemning the controversial rapper.

On Tuesday, October 11, the "positions" songstress turned to her Instagram Story to reshare Instagram posts slamming the rapper-turned-designer. She first reposted Jamie's statement on "Today". In the video, Jamie said, "I woke up and I burst into tears. Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing? It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter? On a portal to pour that in, as if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough? As if Asian people haven't had enough. I mean, it was just abhorrent."

"I woke up and I thought [about] my grandparents," Jamie further told host Hoda Kotb. She then urged the Yeezy designer, who also enraged people with his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week, to seek help. "It's just abhorrent behavior, I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him. It's terrible," she stressed.

In a separate post, Ariana reshared @sainthoax's post that included screenshots of people calling out Ye on Twitter. One person wrote, "It is possible to both recognize Kanye's mental health challenges and vehemently condemn his foul and dangerous anti-Semitism."

Another Twitter user tweeted, "Please don't let Kanye's behavior mischaracterize bipolar disorder as something that inherently makes us act out so terribly. There are ups and downs, but bipolar disorder doesn't restructure your fundamental values into some harmful s**t." Someone else posted, "As someone who also has mental health issues, one of my top priorities in treatment is working to make sure my s**t doesn't negatively affect people around me. Kanye has unlimited resources for care & treatment. Resources almost no one else has."

Ye landed in hot water due to his headline-grabbing behavior following his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirt that he debuted at a Paris Fashion Week showcase for his Yeezy line.

When responding to the backlash over his choice of clothes, he tweeted, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE ... The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Not stopping there, Ye later accused Sean "P. Diddy" Combs of being controlled by Jewish people after the latter pleaded with Ye to stop promoting the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," the 45-year-old emcee wrote to the fellow hip-hop star on Instagram.

Following Ye's debatable post, Instagram put restrictions on his account. The "Donda" artist was also called out by numerous famous faces, including Bella Hadid, Mandy Moore, Michael Rapaport, Meghan McCain, Sarah Silverman, Maria Shriver and Jack Antonoff.

