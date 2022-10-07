Kanye West Insists 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Is 'Funny' Despite Ongoing Backlash

FOX Celebrity

Kanye thought the controversial t-shirt design was 'funny' amid ongoing backlash, claiming his ex-Black Panther father was also amused by his fashion choice.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West cited a "connection with God" as the reason behind his decision to wear a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. Amid ongoing controversy over his fashion choice at his Yeezy presentation during Paris Fashion Week earlier this week, the 45-year-old rapper insisted it "just felt right" to don the garment.

"I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance," he said when speaking on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

The "Stronger" hitmaker - who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - thought wearing the shirt was "funny" and he was particularly happy with the reaction of his dad, Ray West.

He added, "You know, my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put in a text to me today, he said, 'White Lives Matter. Ha ha ha ha ha.' And I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said, 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.' "

"That [was] my favourite response. Cause ... people, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do. So the answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing."

Kanye's interview came shortly after he declared he had "broke the mind control" and had God on his side after Selah Marley and Sean "Diddy" Combs defended him although the latter admitted he thought the shirts were "tone deaf."

Kanye posted on Instagram, "GOD IS GOOD I'M USED TO ATTACKS FROM HOLLYWOOD ACTORS SO TO GET SUPPORT FOR STANDING MY GROUND IS AMAZING WE BROKE THE MIND CONTROL NOBODY IS TRAUMA DRUNK NO MORE GOD IS FIGHTING THIS BATTLE FOR US. (sic)"