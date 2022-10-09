 

Kanye Slams Mark Zuckerberg After He's Restricted on Instagram, Mark's Rep Responds

YouTube/Instagram
Kanye West puts the Instagram boss on blast after his post was removed for launching accusation against Jewish and a representative for Meta is quick to reply.

  • Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West lashes out at Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram use was restricted after the rapper said Sean "Diddy" Combs was controlled by Jewish people. He made the accusation against Diddy, 52, on Friday, October 8 after the singer pleaded with Kanye to stop promoting the T-shirts emblazoned with "White Lives Matter", which he first displayed at his YZY Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, October 4.

"I'm trying to talk to you as a black man. And I'm talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop," Diddy told Kanye by text. Kanye responded, "Anything you text I will post" - before posting their exchange on his Instagram feed.

The rapper then accused Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people, saying, "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

The posts were removed by Instagram's owner Meta, run by Mark Zuckerberg. After the firm's moderators stepped in, Kanye ranted at Mark on the platform, "Look at this, Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram. You use to be my n****."

A Meta spokesperson told Mail Online, "We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules." It has not been stated which rules Kanye broke, but since the fallout from his WLM controversy, he has used it to attack figures including a contributing editor to Vogue, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian along with her family, as well as supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Kanye stood his ground over his T-shirts in an interview with Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", aired in two parts on Thursday, October 6 and Friday. The rapper said the shirt was a product of his "connection with God" and "energy" that he channels which he said is "just brilliance."

The rapper, who goes by Ye, also insisted his father Ray West found the WLM fallout "funny" despite him being an "educated ex-Black Panther."

