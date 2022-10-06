 

Diddy Clarifies Comment About Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt: 'I Don't Rock With It'

Diddy Clarifies Comment About Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt: 'I Don't Rock With It'
Cover Images/Bill Davila
Celebrity

While he initially seemed to defend the rapper and Yeezy designer for wearing the controversial T-shirt, the Bad Boy Records founder said he doesn't 'rock' with what his friend has done.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has clarified his comments about Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. While he initially seemed to defend the "Donda" artist, the Bad Boy Records founder said he doesn't "rock" with what Ye has done.

"I am not about to be addressing every last thing that's going on in the world on the Internet but the thing I do have to address is this 'white lives matter' T-shirt," Diddy said in an Instagram video. "I've always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker."

"But the 'white lives matter' T-shirt, I don't rock with it, you know what I'm saying?" the 52-year-old Harlem native continued. "I'm not with it."

  See also...

Diddy went on to note, "Right now all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration, and death." He further shared, "So before I can get to any other lives matter-which all lives matter—that Black Lives Matter, don't play with it. Don't wear the shirt. Don't buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It's not a joke."

When addressing the issue for the first time, Diddy said on "The Breakfast Club", "My boy is a super, super, super free thinker." He continued, "And a lot of times, what he means is, like, misconstrued, you know what I'm saying?"

Diddy added people "don't have to condemn Kanye or cancel him" - but admitted the shirts were "very tone-deaf." He said, "I understand white lives do matter, but it's not that. ('Black Lives Matter'] was our slogan."

"That wasn't our slogan to go share with nobody else... because right now, we're the ones that are dying, that are incarcerated, that are left in poverty. You have to be unapologetically black and love your people and love your tribe first." Diddy also admitted he needs "a couple of days to get over" Kanye's design.

You can share this post!

Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards

Nia Long's Ex Says She's 'Sticking' by Ime Udoka Despite Cheating Scandal
Related Posts
Diddy Feels 'So Blessed' to Have Met Yung Miami Amid Dating Speculation

Diddy Feels 'So Blessed' to Have Met Yung Miami Amid Dating Speculation

Diddy Denies Stealing Money From 'Fake Pastor' Mase

Diddy Denies Stealing Money From 'Fake Pastor' Mase

Diddy Calls Kanye 'Free Thinker', Urges People Not to Cancel Him Amid 'White Lives Matter' Scandal

Diddy Calls Kanye 'Free Thinker', Urges People Not to Cancel Him Amid 'White Lives Matter' Scandal

Diddy Shows Preview of 'Gotta Move On' Remix ft. Yung Miami

Diddy Shows Preview of 'Gotta Move On' Remix ft. Yung Miami

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party