Amber Heard Wins the Hearts of Locals During Extended Vacation in Europe

According to local newspaper, a shopkeeper in Spain, where the 'Aquaman' star has been spotted with her daughter Oonagh Paige, speaks fondly of the actress and dubs her 'polite.'

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard seemingly gets more love in a place where she is less recognized than in her homeland. The actress has reportedly won the hearts in her locality, where she has been living a quiet and low life with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

Per Spanish newspaper El Mundo's report, locals have spoken fondly of Amber, who has been labeled polite. A shopkeeper said that they "recognized her right away, but no one said anything because people in Costix, a town of just 1,270 inhabitants, don't bother anyone and just live and let live."

Further detailing their interactions, the shopkeeper continued, "She is like anyone else, she buys fruit and vegetables, she speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent, and she's very polite. She always says good morning to us."

It is suggested that Amber has moved to Spain to live permanently instead of going there for a vacation. Besides her daughter, the actress is said to be with her alleged girlfriend Bianca Butti.

Amber was first spotted with her daughter Oonagh in Spain in late September. In the paparazzi photos, the 36-year-old looked happy as she played with her daughter on a swing set, walking with the toddler and a group of friends around in Palma de Mallorca.

Earlier this month, more pictures surfaced of the "Magic Mike XXL" star in the city. She looked glowing as she was hitting the beach in a black two-piece bikini and a white sarong while walking the beach with a friend on the coastline.

Prior to her sightings in Spain, Amber was spotted on a trip to Tel Aviv, Israel with her friends. During her trip to the Middle East country last August, the "Justice League" star was allegedly making her friend cut her food for her. She was also caught pushing an empty stroller, "spotted visiting a bookstore and enjoying lunch with controversial journalist and friend, Eve Barlow," who was kicked out of court for repeatedly taking her cellphone out during her defamation trial against ex Johnny Depp.