 

Amber Heard Wins the Hearts of Locals During Extended Vacation in Europe

Amber Heard Wins the Hearts of Locals During Extended Vacation in Europe
Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
Celebrity

According to local newspaper, a shopkeeper in Spain, where the 'Aquaman' star has been spotted with her daughter Oonagh Paige, speaks fondly of the actress and dubs her 'polite.'

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard seemingly gets more love in a place where she is less recognized than in her homeland. The actress has reportedly won the hearts in her locality, where she has been living a quiet and low life with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

Per Spanish newspaper El Mundo's report, locals have spoken fondly of Amber, who has been labeled polite. A shopkeeper said that they "recognized her right away, but no one said anything because people in Costix, a town of just 1,270 inhabitants, don't bother anyone and just live and let live."

Further detailing their interactions, the shopkeeper continued, "She is like anyone else, she buys fruit and vegetables, she speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent, and she's very polite. She always says good morning to us."

  See also...

It is suggested that Amber has moved to Spain to live permanently instead of going there for a vacation. Besides her daughter, the actress is said to be with her alleged girlfriend Bianca Butti.

Amber was first spotted with her daughter Oonagh in Spain in late September. In the paparazzi photos, the 36-year-old looked happy as she played with her daughter on a swing set, walking with the toddler and a group of friends around in Palma de Mallorca.

Earlier this month, more pictures surfaced of the "Magic Mike XXL" star in the city. She looked glowing as she was hitting the beach in a black two-piece bikini and a white sarong while walking the beach with a friend on the coastline.

Prior to her sightings in Spain, Amber was spotted on a trip to Tel Aviv, Israel with her friends. During her trip to the Middle East country last August, the "Justice League" star was allegedly making her friend cut her food for her. She was also caught pushing an empty stroller, "spotted visiting a bookstore and enjoying lunch with controversial journalist and friend, Eve Barlow," who was kicked out of court for repeatedly taking her cellphone out during her defamation trial against ex Johnny Depp.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Kicks Off Burlesque-Themed Party to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security at Her Kids' School Amid Kanye West's Online Hate Rampage

Related Posts
Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard Possibly Spites Johnny Depp's Ancestry With Her Alias During Vacation

Amber Heard Possibly Spites Johnny Depp's Ancestry With Her Alias During Vacation

Amber Heard Looks Happy With Her Daughter in Rare Photos After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard Looks Happy With Her Daughter in Rare Photos After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard Unbothered by Johnny Depp's Alleged Romance With His Former Lawyer

Amber Heard Unbothered by Johnny Depp's Alleged Romance With His Former Lawyer

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks