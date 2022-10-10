Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian Attend Funeral Service for JR Ridinger in Style

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Shotgun Wedding' actress, who comes with her husband Ben Affleck as well as her daughter Emme, rocks a gown with a plunging neckline, while the reality TV star shows off her curves in semi-sheer dress.

Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hollywood elites have proven that a funeral is not always somber. Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian were among guests at the star-studded celebration of life for their friend and businessman/socialite JR Ridinger, who died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in early September.

Both stars brought their best styles to the event, which took place on Saturday night, October 8 in Miami, Florida. Jennifer, who came with Ben Affleck and her child Emme, wore a long sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline, which she matched with her open-toe heels. She accessorized with a simple diamond necklace, a pair of earrings and some bracelets, while holding a black hand bag.

Her husband opted for a classic suit and tie with black shoes. The pair put on a loved-up display as they walked hand-in-hand and stayed close to each other during the night. J.Lo's daughter Emme, meanwhile, donned a black jacket and pants paired with Dr Marten shoes.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended the funeral service for JR Ridinger.

As for Kim, she also opted for an all-black look in a semi-sheer Balenciaga gown that perfectly hugged her curves. Her long blonde hair was tied back in a sleek bun as she wore a pair of black futuristic sunglasses and a pair of huge Balenciaga earrings.

Kim Kardashian brought her best style to the celebration of life.

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz, Jamie Foxx, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio Estefan, as well as Larsa Pippen were among other celebrity guests at the memorial service. Jennifer and Alicia were taking turns to show their pipes onstage, as J.Lo shared on her Instagram pages pictures of her with JR's widow Loren at the celebration of life.

"Strength, beauty and grace… My beautiful friend has lost the love of her life of 30 plus years," the "Hustlers" star showed her support to her friend in the caption. "Last night we celebrated JR's life and even through all the deep pain and endless tears of the past month we got to smile, reminisce and even #DanceAgain… he would've loved it!! RIP JR…we got your girl…"