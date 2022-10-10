 

'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey Marries Marc Menchaca in Italy Two Years After Dating

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Among those who attend the romantic wedding ceremony in the southern region of Puglia are Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 'GoT' stars including Peter Dinklage and Conleth Hill.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lena Headey is apparently a married woman now. If a new report is to be believed, the 49-year-old actress has reportedly married Marc Menchaca in a romantic ceremony in Italy.

The "Game of Thrones" actress is said to have tied the knot with "Ozark" star Marc in the southern region of Puglia on Thursday, October 6 in front of friends and family including Lena's former co-star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas and pop veteran Rick Astley, who was seen posing for pictures with other guests in pictures which have been circulating online.

Daily Mail reported other stars from "Game of Thrones" who attended the ceremony included Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Lena and Marc have been together for around two years, with the couple going public with their romance back in 2020.

The actress was previously married to musician Peter Paul Loughran. They tied the knot in 2007 and became parents to son Wylie, 11, before divorcing in 2013.

Lena went on to find love with director Dan Cadan and they welcomed a daughter named Teddy in 2015 before splitting in 2018. She struck up her romance with Marc two years later.

The couple is believed to be based in Los Angeles, and a source previously told The Sun that Lena has no plans to move back to her native UK as she is happy being Stateside with her partner.

The insider said, "Lena now sees herself living in the States for the foreseeable future. It's where the parts are for her and she's got a blossoming relationship with Marc so she sees no point in her living in the U.K."

