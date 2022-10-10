 

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' Makes Another History on Billboard 200 Chart

Music

Meanwhile, Slipknot's 'The End, So Far' occupies No. 2 with 59,000 equivalent album units as Tyler Childers reaches a milestone with his latest album 'Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven'.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is indeed unrivaled. The album has spent 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart after earning 84,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 82,000 and it equals to 115.96 million on-demand official streams of the set's tracks. Album sales comprise 1,500 with TEA units comprising 500. With the new milestone, Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" ties Drake's "Views" and the "Frozen (2013)" soundtrack for the most weeks at No. 1 on the chart in the last 10 years.

Back to the chart, newcomer Slipknot's "The End, So Far" occupies No. 2 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned. The set marks both the highest-charting hard rock album on the Billboard 200 as well as the biggest week by units earned for a hard rock set in nearly seven months.

At No. 3 is Morgan Wallen's former leader "Dangerous: The Double Album" that is stationary with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. Meanwhile, The Weeknd's compilation "The Highlights" ascends from No. 7 to No. 4 after earning 39,000 units. Following it up is Harry Styles' former No. 1 "Harry's House" that stays steady at No. 5 with 34,000 units.

Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" is also a non-mover this week as it takes the No. 6 spot with 31,000 units. Meanwhile, Zach Bryan's "American Heartbreak" climbs up from No. 10 to No. 7 with 28,000 equivalent album units earned, thanks to the continued streaming of the set's hit single "Something in the Orange".

This week also sees Tyler Childers reaching a milestone as he scores his first Top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. His latest album "Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven" bows at No. 8 with 27,000 equivalent album units earned. Rod Wave's former No. 1 "Beautiful Mind", meanwhile, dips from No. 8 to No. 9 with 26,000 equivalent album units earned. Rounding out the Top 10 is Tory Lanez's "Sorry 4 What" that debuts at No. 10 with 25,500 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Un Verano Sin Ti" - Bad Bunny (84,000 units)
  2. "The End, So Far " - Slipknot (59,000 units)
  3. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (46,000 units)
  4. "The Highlights" - The Weeknd (39,000 units)
  5. "Harry's House" - Harry Styles (34,000 units)
  6. "Renaissance" - Beyonce Knowles (31,000 units)
  7. "American Heartbreak" - Zach Bryan (28,000 units)
  8. "Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven" - Tyler Childers (27,000 units)
  9. "Beautiful Mind" - Rod Wave (26,000 units)
  10. "Sorry 4 What" - Tory Lanez (25,500 units)

