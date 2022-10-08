 

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

Just hours after the rapper/designer accused the model of getting a nose job, the wife of Justin Bieber looks unbothered as she is seen all smiles while attending an event in West Hollywood.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin is unfazed by Kanye West's social media attacks on her amid Paris Fashion Week controversy. Just hours after the rapper/designer accused the model of getting a nose job, she was all smiles during a sighting.

On Thursday, October 6, the 25-year-old runway beauty was seen attending a Lacoste event in West Hollywood, California. She looked chic while donning a blue blazer by the same label with matching pants and a deep blue bandeau. Completing her look, she had a dark green Lacoste handbag with her.

At the event, Hailey showed off her big smiles, hinting that she was not bothered by her feud with the Yeezy designer. He took a jab at her after she showed support to Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who criticized Ye's controversial "White Lives Matter" design that he introduced at Yeezy Season 9 runway show during PFW.

  See also...

"My respect for you runs deep my friend!" the Rhode founder said of Gabriella on Instagram Story. The wife of Justin Bieber added, "To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

Following Hailey's post, Ye quickly attacked Hailey while trolling her husband Justin in the process. The "Donda" artist blasted Hailey and fellow model Gigi Hadid, "They want corny a** Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant."

In another post, he shared a screenshot of an article about Hailey's support to Gabriella. "Wait Am I canceled again???" the musician wrote in the caption. He then mocked the "Ghosts" hitmaker, saying, "Justin please let me know."

Ye further defended his "White Lives Matter" design in a lengthy message. Calling the people giving them "all the attention" from fashion week "programmed sheep," he also slammed Gabriella once again. "Those boots Gab was wearing were f**king traaaaash," he mocked the fashion editor. Concluding his lengthy message, he took aim at the Biebers and John Legend, "But I'm sure John Legend still wants a pair and Justin get your girl before I get mad."

You can share this post!

Kodak Black Delays New Album 'Kutthroat Bill' After Calling for BET Boycott

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate
Related Posts
Hailey Bieber Defends Gabriella Karefa-Johnson After Kanye West Drama Over 'WLM' Controversy

Hailey Bieber Defends Gabriella Karefa-Johnson After Kanye West Drama Over 'WLM' Controversy

Hailey Baldwin Insists 'It Was the Right Thing' for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to Break Up

Hailey Baldwin Insists 'It Was the Right Thing' for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to Break Up

Hailey Baldwin Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Her 'Brownie Glazed Lips'

Hailey Baldwin Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Her 'Brownie Glazed Lips'

Hailey Baldwin Reacts to 'Crazy' Allegation She 'Stole' Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin Reacts to 'Crazy' Allegation She 'Stole' Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Yung Miami Reacts After Charlamagne Tha God Calls 'Caresha Please' BET Hip Hop Win 'Bulls**t'

Yung Miami Reacts After Charlamagne Tha God Calls 'Caresha Please' BET Hip Hop Win 'Bulls**t'

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Constance Wu Taken to Psychiatric ER After Nearly Jumping From Her 5th Floor Apartment

Constance Wu Taken to Psychiatric ER After Nearly Jumping From Her 5th Floor Apartment