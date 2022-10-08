Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The professional boxer, who's also known as 'The Problem Child,' is seemingly impressed by the basketball star's punching power after he violently assaulted his Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul is definitely impressed with Draymond Green's punching power. The professional boxer has offered the NBA star $10 million for a boxing match after the basketballer punched his teammate Jordan Poole.

On Friday, October 7, TMZ released a video showing Draymond violently attacking his teammate in the middle of team practice. In the footage, it can be seen the Golden State Warriors players "trash-talking" each other before it turns physical.

At one point, Draymond walked up to Jordan and hit him in the face. Jordan then pushed Draymond away with two hands to the chest. Draymond, who is 6'6" and 230 lbs, responded with a vicious right cross to the face so ferociously that it knocked Jordan to the ground.

Draymond then stood over Jordan as teammates and coaches rushed in to pull him away. It seems Jordan was doing fine, because he continued to practice, putting up shots on the court. Of the incident, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said in a statement, "These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happens. Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room ... as far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

Seemingly impressed with Draymond's punching power, Jake made an offer to the basketballer on Twitter. "Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view," Paul wrote, tagging Draymond, "Who you want? @Money23Green."

Jake Paul offered a good deal to Draymond Green after NBA star violently punched his teammate Jordan Poole.

Draymond has a reputation as both one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history and one of the sport's most notorious agitators, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the 32-year-old strap on the gloves especially if Paul's offer is even remotely serious. As for Jake, who's known as "The Problem Child," he is set to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing bout that serves as the headline of a Showtime pay-per-view event on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona.