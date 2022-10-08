 

Kodak Black Delays New Album 'Kutthroat Bill' After Calling for BET Boycott

Music

The postponement of the release of his new music comes shortly after the 'Super Gremlin' rapper slams the network following Latto's win in Song of the Year category.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black had a change of plans. The Florida-born hip-hop artist has decided to postpone the release of his new album "Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1" after he called for BET Hip Hop Awards boycott.

On Friday, October 7, the "Super Gremlin" hitmaker turned to Twitter to tell his fans and followers that he postponed the release of his new music which was originally scheduled to be released at midnight. "[laughing with tears emoji] Ya Lil H*e A** Thought I Was Dropping @ Midnight. NOPE [grinning face with smiling eyes emoji)."

Kodak Black's tweet

Kodak Black announced the postponement of his upcoming album 'Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1'.

Kodak decided to push the album release date back to October 28. While there's no word on why the 25-year-old rapper opted for a later date, the postponement could be related to his recent social media rant about Latto (Mulatto)'s win at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Kodak slammed the network after losing the Song of the Year award to Latto. Yak even called Latto "Frappuccino" as he made a joke about her name. "This whole s**t looked like a damn plot," the emcee said during Instagram Live session on Tuesday night, October 4, shortly after the BET Hip Hop Awards winners were announced.

"Then I look at the 'gram like what shorty blocked me for? They probably hollerin' at BET, like don't give him that s**t. I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino," Yak said.

Latto, meanwhile, didn't appear concerned by Kodak's diss. She took to Instagram to share a picture showing off her tight black ensemble with the caption, "#Frappuccino." She even played Kodak's song "Super Gremlin" in the background. Not stopping there, she hopped on Twitter to post a cheeky question, "What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like??? [tongue emoji]."

Upon noticing Latto's response, Kodak said he wants everyone to boycott the award show. "Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ???? Hell Nawl !!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!!" the 25-year-old rapper tweeted on Wednesday, October 5. "Dat Stupid A** Song Ain't Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST 'F**k N***a Free' Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think 'SONG OF THE YEAR' Mean ????"

Kodak then reiterated his statement that Latto won in a women empowerment "plot" orchestrated against him by BET. "The Woman Empowerment S**t Kool ! Don't Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It ! Don't Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That's The Case Y'all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating A** Mutt [dog emoji]."

