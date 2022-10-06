 

Kanye West Trolls Justin and Hailey Bieber Following Her Criticism

Prior to this, the model showed support to Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Ye mocked her for her personal fashion in response to the Vogue editor's criticism over his controversial 'White Lives Matters' t-shirts.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West responded to Hailey Baldwin defending Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts. Making use of his Instagram account, Ye trolled Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber.

On Wednesday, October 5, the "Donda" artist shared a screenshot of an article about Hailey's support to Gabriella. "Wait Am I canceled again???" the rapper/designer wrote in the caption. He then mocked the "Ghosts" hitmaker, saying, "Justin please let me know."

Later, Ye further defended his "White Lives Matter" design, which he debuted at his YZY Season Nine show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 3. In a separate post, he also called the people giving them "all the attention" from fashion week "programmed sheep."

He also slammed Gabriella once again, saying, "Those boots Gab was wearing were f**king traaaaash." Concluding his lengthy message, he took aim at the Biebers and John Legend, "But I'm sure John Legend still wants a pair and Justin get your girl before I get mad."

Prior to this, Hailey showed her support to Gabriella after Ye mocked her for her personal fashion in response to the editor's criticism over his controversial "WLM" t-shirts. "My respect for you runs deep my friend!" the model wrote on her Instagram Stories. "To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

Also slamming Ye for his criticism toward Gabriella was Gigi Hadid. Commenting on one of the "Famous" spitter's Instagram posts, the supermodel wrote, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there's actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke (sic)."

The mom of one further unleashed on the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian on her own Instagram Story. She one called out the hip-hop star for his "immature bully behavior" and warned people about how "dangerous" it was to constantly give him a platform to air his controversial views. The model also described the writer as "one of the most important voices in our industry," and argued Gabrielle could "school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows."

