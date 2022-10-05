 

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

The pair, who have been together since 2005, first announced their separation in September 2021 after two years of marriage, but hinted at their reconciliation earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - Miguel is another celebrity who is about to be officially back on the dating market after a long-term relationship. While Tia Mowry has confirmed she is pulling the plug on her 14-year marriage to Cory Hardrict, it's now reported that Miguel's wife Nazanin Mandi has also filed for divorce from him.

The "Remember Me" singer's high school sweetheart filed the divorce papers on Tuesday, October 4 after nearly three years of marriage and almost two decades together. According to the documents obtained by TMZ, she is citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and says there is a prenup.

Other details of the divorce filing are yet to be disclosed.

Miguel and Nazanin, who have been together since 2005, announced they got engaged in January 2016 and tied the knot on November 24, 2018. In September 2021, after only two years of marriage, they announced their separation.

"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," a representative for the estranged couple told PEOPLE at the time. Despite their separation, the rep further stressed that "the couple both wish each other well."

However, earlier this year, the two hinted at their reconciliation. Back in January, the "Dreamcatcher" actress shared on Instagram Story a video of the "Sky Walker" crooner driving what appeared to be a golf cart. In the clip, the two were seen smiling and laughing together.

Nazanin went on to share a mirror selfie of her and Miguel. She also posted several other pictures from their trip in the middle of the desert on her Instagram feed.

In February, they fueled the reconciliation speculation as they shared their loved-up photos on the same platform. "Love heals. Proud of us [fire and red heart emoji]. -Pimentel's," the 36-year-old musician captioned his post.

Nazanin echoed the sentiment in her post's caption as saying, "… heal the root so the tree is stable. I'm so proud of us." The model added, "The Pimentel's xoxo."

