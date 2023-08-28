 

Miguel Hanging From His Skin During Performance to Promote New Album

Miguel Hanging From His Skin During Performance to Promote New Album
The 'Remember Me' singer delivers a 'boundary-pushing' act with metal hooks stabbed through his back before being lifted off the ground to perform part of his set in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Miguel is willing to shed blood, sweat and tears to promote his upcoming album. The singer/songwriter delivered a jaw-dropping body suspension act during a listening party for his new album "Viscera" over the weekend.

The 37-year-old hosted a special four-song concert at Sony Studios in Los Angeles on Friday, August 25, warning the crowd that the performance would be "boundary-pushing." Not exaggerating a bit, later before he began one track, two assistants came out to put metal rods piercings through his back, right around his shoulder blades.

The rods were hooked up to wires that elevated the "Sure Thing" crooner while he was singing a song aptly titled "Rope". The new track includes lyrics such as, "I'm hanging on to nothing/ I'm hanging from the ceiling/ Rope around my neck."

He was lifted off the ground for over four minutes before being lowered back to the stage to continue his set. The audience loved it and wildly clapped at the end, according to TMZ.

The site reported that Miguel prepared for the even for months. He did test runs with a team experts who specialize in body suspension before the listening party, which was also live-streamed.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times about the suspension act, he revealed where the idea came from. "Initially it was a bit of, 'What is the most extreme way to push outside of what's expected?' " he told the outlet. "How far can I go in demonstrating how far I'm willing to go for art, for conversation? I couldn't have known how committed I was to the real purpose of this s**t until I had hooks in my back."

"Viscera" will be Miguel's first new album in more than five years. He last released his fourth studio album "War & Leisure" in 2017. "War & Leisure" peaked at No. 9, while his highest-charting album in the U.S. is still 2015's "Wildheart", which peaked at No. 2.

Release date for "Viscera" has not been announced yet.

