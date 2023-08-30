 

Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Gruesome Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance

The singer previously revealed that the idea of the suspension act comes from, 'What is the most extreme way to push outside of what's expected?'

AceShowbiz - Miguel has given fans a look at the wound he got from his recent hook stunt. However, fans were not feeling it as they made fun of the "Remember Me" singer for the "unnecessary" wound.

On Monday, August 28, the 37-year-old shared a photo of him showing off the marks that were left on his back. "VISCERA," he wrote in the caption, referring to the name of his upcoming album. He added, "What is your relationship to pain? What is your relationship to change?"

Instead of getting praise for his act, Miguel faced criticism in the comment section. "Um ? Miguel you've been so unproblematic plzzz don't start the weird shi now," one person wrote, while another asked, "I just. Don't understand why ?" A different user echoed, "Please, don't start w your weird s**t. U been doing fineee sir keep it that way…smh."

The backlash continued with one noting, "He don't have one song that requires all of this wtf." Someone else opined, "There's art and then there's a cry for help. This is definitely a cry." An individual, meanwhile, argued, "Unnecessary pain is not worth it. Just like selling your soul,..not worth it. n***a wanna be different so bad."

Miguel did the stunt to promote his new album "Viscera". During a listening party for the new set at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, he warned the crowd that the performance would be "boundary-pushing." Not exaggerating a bit, later before he began one track, two assistants came out to put metal rod piercings through his back, right around his shoulder blades.

The rods were hooked up to wires that elevated the "Sure Thing" crooner while he was singing a song aptly titled "Rope". The new track includes lyrics such as, "I'm hanging on to nothing/ I'm hanging from the ceiling/ Rope around my neck." He was lifted off the ground for over four minutes before being lowered back to the stage to continue his set.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times about the suspension act, he revealed where the idea came from. "Initially it was a bit of, 'What is the most extreme way to push outside of what's expected?' " he told the outlet. "How far can I go in demonstrating how far I'm willing to go for art, for conversation? I couldn't have known how committed I was to the real purpose of this s**t until I had hooks in my back."

"Viscera" will be Miguel's first new album in more than five years. He last released his fourth studio album "War & Leisure" in 2017. "War & Leisure" peaked at No. 9, while his highest-charting album in the U.S. is still 2015's "Wildheart", which peaked at No. 2.

Release date for "Viscera" has not been announced yet.

