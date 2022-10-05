 

Tia Mowry Confirms Split From Husband Cory Hardrict After Divorce Filing

The former star of 'Sister, Sister', who married the 'All American: Homecoming' actor back in 2008, reportedly submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4.

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry has pulled the plug on her marriage to Cory Hardrict. Shortly after news about their divorce made media headlines, the "Sister, Sister" alum took to social media to confirm the split.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, October 4, the 44-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of her and her husband of 14 years. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she began her message.

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the twin sister of Tamera Mowry added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Tia's post arrived after TMZ reported that she submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The actress reportedly cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her and Cory's separation.

In her filing, Tia requests joint physical and legal custody of her and Cory's two children. She also asks a judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either, noting they have a prenup.

Tia and Cory got married back in 2008. The now-estranged couple has 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo together.

Hours before the split reports emerged, Tia shared two cryptic posts on social media. "Letting go can be painful. But, it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion," so read a quote on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, on Twitter, she penned, "I am love. I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too."

On Sunday, Tia let out another tweet about needing to be understood. She wrote, "Reminder: You are enough. You deserve love. And you deserve to be understood for who you truly are."

