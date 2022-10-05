Travis Scott All Smiles During Father-Daughter Day With Stormi at Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram Celebrity

The 'SICKO MODE' rapper is photographed having fun with his 4-year-old daughter at the theme park just days after he told his fans that he injured his left arm.

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is back on daddy duty. The "SICKO MODE" rapper has been photographed enjoying father-daughter day with his delighted daughter Stormi Webster at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The 31-year-old hip-hop artist, who shares his little girl with reality star Kylie Jenner, spent his weekend at the theme park. In photos released by Daily Mail on Tuesday, October 4, the "Astroworld" spitter could be seen holding hands with his pride and joy as they wandered around the amusement park together.

While making their way around the venue, Travis and Stormi found time to venture into the special Wizarding World of Harry Potter section. Later, Travis took Stormi on the roller-coaster Flight of the Hippogriff, which she appeared to thoroughly enjoy as she threw her hands up into the air.

For the fun outing, Stormi looked cute in an oversized light blue T-shirt, white short pants and a pair of Nike sneakers. In the meantime, Travis wore a California casual ensemble which he paired with a black hoodie with matching sweats and a baseball cap.

Travis also wore a sling on his left arm as he recently got injured. On October 2, the "Goosebumps" rapper posted a photo of his arm sling and a picture of him wearing the thing on his right arm via Instagram Story. He simply captioned both images with a face with steam from nose emoji, seemingly hinting that he was upset. As the result of the injury, Travis is "expected to miss 4-8 weeks in the studio." Sources told ESPN that the Houston hip-hop star's upcoming album "Utopia" is expected to be delayed.

Travis and Stormi's theme park day came as Kylie dashed around Europe, traipsing from Fashion Week to Fashion Week in Milan and Paris. "The Kardashians" star was spotted on Tuesday touching back down in Los Angeles in a private jet after her traveling around Europe lending her star power to various Fashion Week events.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to their son, who was previously named Wolf. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO announced in March that her baby was no longer called Wolf after she was trolled a lot over the baby's name.

More recently, Kylie revealed that she and Travis have actually settled on a name for their second child. The makeup mogul confirmed it following her and her mother Kris Jenner's appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on September 8. Underneath a clip of her talking about her son's name, she wrote, "yes my son has a name. We're not ready to share it. That is all."