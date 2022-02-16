Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Confirm They're Back Together With Loved-Up Photos: 'Proud of Us'

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing that they are giving their relationship another try, the 'Sky Walker' singer and the 'Dreamcatcher' actress share PDA-filled snapshots that show the love and affection they have for each other.

Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together five months after their split. The pair, who had tied the knot in 2018, confirmed the happy news with loved-up photos shared on their social media accounts.

On Tuesday, February 15, the "Sky Walker" crooner made use of Instagram to share a series of affectionate photos of the pair. "Love heals. Proud of us [fire and red heart emoji]. -Pimentel's," the 36-year-old musician captioned his post.

Nazanin, in the meantime, shared a similar sentiment in her post's caption as saying, "… heal the root so the tree is stable. I'm so proud of us." The "Dreamcatcher" actress added, "The Pimentel's xoxo."

In the loved-up photos, Miguel and Nazanin looked fashionable as they complemented each other's edgy style. Miguel was dressed in green leather pants, a black-and-white striped sweater and a fur coat. For her part, Nazanin looked stunning in a fitted and sleeveless black dress with a slit.

Nazanin added an oversized black leather biker jacket and black combat boots. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun with face-framing pieces left out around her face. The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other in the pictures as they shared plenty of PDA.

Shortly after they posted the sweet posts, their fans and followers were quick to respond with joyous comments over their rekindled romance. "So glad you guys worked it out! I've loved you guys for yeeeeaaarrrsss!! I was truly heartbroken for you two," one fan wrote.

Another person commented, "This is everything [face with heart eyes emojis] I love yalls elevation today.. such beautiful energy." A third pointed out, "Love it! to draw closer sometimes means to drift away for a while and use our hearts to find one another again."

Miguel and Nazanin rekindled their flame five months after they announced their breakup. "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," the couple said in a joint statement last September. "The couple both wish each other well."

However, last month Miguel and Nazanin sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted vacationing together. On January 9, Nazanin shared a video of Miguel driving what appeared to be a golf cart. In the clip, the two were seen smiling and laughing together.

Nazanin went on to share a mirror selfie of her and Miguel. The model/actress also posted several other pictures from their trip in the middle of the desert on her Instagram feed. One photo saw her wearing a ring on that finger.