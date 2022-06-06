Queen Elizabeth II Makes Surprise Appearance at Buckingham Palace as Jubilee Pageant Ends

Celebrity

For the final act of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the British monarch greets the crowds alongside her family members, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the final act of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Joined by members of her family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the 96-year-old monarch appeared for a few minutes and waved to the crowds from the balcony.

After the Queen, who has been experiencing some discomfort in recent days, and her family waved on the balcony, the crowd outside the Palace sang the national anthem. Prior to that, the monarch appeared in the form of a hologram during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. A 3-D image of the Queen waved at the crowds from the Gold State Coach during the London street pageant.

The coach, which was flanked by guardsmen on horseback, featured archival footage of the monarch, and the special effects made it appear as though the Queen, who has struggled with her mobility over recent months, was riding through the streets of the U.K. capital.

The carriage led the spectacular parade, which featured around 10,000 people, including 6,000 performers. Other members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, all enjoyed the festivities from the royal box.

A host of big-name stars also featured as part of the event, including the likes of Sir Cliff Richard, Naomi Campbell, Dame Joan Collins, and Kate Moss, who was onboard a 90s-themed bus, as well as classic James Bond cars and Daleks from "Doctor Who".

What's more, the parade included a Bollywood-inspired segment that celebrated the British south-Asian experience, as well as a special performance from pop star Ed Sheeran. However, the Red Arrows weren't able to perform for the crowds because of the bad weather in London.