Naomi Campbell Praises 'Selfless' Queen Elizabeth as She Reflects on Being Part of Platinum Jubilee
The British supermodel, who was joined by Kate Moss on a '90s-themed bus during the Jubilee Pageant, says, 'It has been a great and amazing day ... to salute the Queen.'

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell felt "honored" to be part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Appearing on a '90s-themed bus during the Jubilee Pageant, the 52-year-old supermodel relished being part of the spectacular event.

The former "The Face UK" mentor, who was joined on the bus by fellow catwalk star Kate Moss, told the BBC, "It has been a great and amazing day ... to salute the Queen who has given herself selflessly to this nation and the world and the Commonwealth."

Sir Cliff Richard was also invited to be part of the Pageant, and the 81-year-old singer admitted it still feels like an honor to be around the royal family, decades after he met them for the first time.

The chart-topping star, who wore a Union Jack-themed outfit for the event, shared, "Every time you have to be with royalty, all those moments are great because all these years later, it still feels like the grandest honour. Where else in the world can you get a chance to do something like this?"

The Queen actually appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the final act of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The 96-year-old monarch, who has struggled with her mobility over recent months, appeared for a few minutes and waved to the crowds. She was joined on the balcony by members of her family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prior to that, members of the family enjoyed the festivities from the royal box. The Queen was initially absent from the event and her plan to make a relatively brief appearance was only confirmed a few minutes before she waved to the crowds.

