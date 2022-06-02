Liam Payne Says He Has 'So Many Reasons' to Dislike Zayn Malik

Instagram Celebrity

Despite that, the 'Bedroom Floor' singer claims in a new interview that he will always be on his former One Direction bandmate following his split from Gigi Hadid.

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne says there are "many reasons" why he dislikes Zayn Malik. While he has said there a number of reasons for him to take umbrage with his former One Direction bandmate, the "Bedroom Floor" singer will "always be on his side" after the "Pillow Talk" hitmaker had a tumultuous breakup with Gigi Hadid, the mother of his 21-month-old daughter Khai.

"There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side," the "Strip That Down" hitmaker spilled while appearing on the "Impaulsive with Logan Paul" podcast.

Liam, who was speaking after Zayn allegedly "shoved" Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid, cited that Zayn's issue might be having a "different upbringing" that left him with emotional scars. He told Logan Paul, "If I had had to go through what he went through - with his growth and whatever else. My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

"You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d***'. But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point and also whether or not he wanted to be there," he continued explaining.

However, Liam, who has 5-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, insisted he didn't "agree with any of his actions". The 28-year-old star said, "Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that."

Liam claimed he has reached out to Zayn but was waiting for him to be "willing" to return his phone calls. He said, "What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them."

When Zayn quit the band in 2015, he claimed that he wanted to be a "normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight," after five years of touring with Liam, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. At the time, Liam said, "I'm super sure us and Zayn will always remain the closest friends."

Relations between the group soured as Zayn branded One Direction's music "generic as f***" and later shared that the four remaining members had uttered "snide" comments about him. Zayn said, "I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you."

"That's just the way it is," the 29-year-old singer went on stating. "There's things that happen and things that were said after I left. Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected."