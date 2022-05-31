 
 

Harry Styles to Donate $1 Million Tour Proceeds to Gun Safety Campaign After Texas School Shooting

WENN/Lexi Jones
Music

The former One Direction member pledges a contribution of the proceeds from his 'Love On Tour' to anti-gun violence group after being left 'devastated' by the atrocity in Uvalde which killed 19 kids and two teachers.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is extending a helping hand. The pop star will reportedly donate around $1 million from his latest tour to a gun safety campaign in the aftermath of a devastating school shooting in Texas on May 24.

The former One Direction star has pledged a contribution of the proceeds from the U.S. leg of his "Love On Tour" to anti-gun violence group the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund after being left "devastated" by the atrocity in Uvalde which killed 19 kids and two teachers.

In a post on Instagram, Harry wrote, "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas."

"On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."

Harry has sold out 42 dates on his North American tour which includes a residency at New York's Madison Square Garden and another at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Rolling Stone reports Harry and tour company LiveNation will be able to hand over than $1 million to support the gun safety campaign.

The tour will head to Canada before taking in U.S. cities including Austin, Texas, for five nights, and then Chicago's United Center for the same number of shows. Harry will wrap up the tour with 10 nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum with the final date set for November 15.

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas happened on May 24 when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother and then fired on a classroom of kids all aged between eight and 10 years old. He used a legally acquired AR-15 style assault rifle and the gun rampage last more than an hour before Ramos was shot dead by authorities.

More than 200 mass shootings have taken place in the US.. since the start of 2022.

