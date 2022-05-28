Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Instagram Music

The female fan, who say she comes from Brooklyn, cannot hide her excitement after the 'City of God' rapper praises her dancing skills and invites her to film a music video together.

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign knows exactly how to make his fans happy. The "City of God" rapper recently invited a woman who created the viral TikTok dance to his collaborative single with Queen Naija, "What's My Name", to shoot its music video together.

In a video shared on Instagram, Fivio was seen having video call with the fan, who couldn't hide her excitement for talking to him. After a few exchanges, the emcee asked her, "Would you come to the video shoot?"

Blown away by the offer, the female fan exclaimed, "I'm shaking!" Fivio then told her that he would give all the details later. In the caption of the clip, he penned, "S/O this beautiful soul.. The created the Tiktok dance and I found her gave her a call."

A number of fans were impressed by what Fivio did for his fan. "God bless you for doing that for her. Like I said b4 you make a difference," one person gushed. "love this!" another raved, while a third individual chimed in, "toooo dope!!!! Awwwww!!!!"

"What's My Name" is one of the tracks off Fivio 's debut album, "B.I.B.L.E.", which was dropped on April 8. Aside from Queen Naija, the 17-track set features guest appearances from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Lil Yachty, KayCyy, Quavo, Coi Leray, Chloe Bailey, A$AP Rocky, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Vory, Polo G, Blueface as well as Ne-Yo.

Following the album release, Fivio earned praise from Nicki Minaj, whom he recently collaborated with for "We Go Up". Making use of Instagram Story, she gushed, "This fivio foreign album rlly hittin the mthafkn spot. Sooooo SOLID. Sonically authentic & well thought out. Cohesive body of work with a signature sound that is very true to where he's from."

While picking out "For Nothin", "Changed on Me", "On God" and "Hello" as her favorite songs, the Trinidadian femcee also gave a shout-out to Coi, Chloe and KayCyy for their features. "Kayccy is [fire] on both of his songs, chloe bodied her verse. Loved coi too @fivioforeign_8fs," she marveled.