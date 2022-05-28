 
 

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance
Instagram
Music

The female fan, who say she comes from Brooklyn, cannot hide her excitement after the 'City of God' rapper praises her dancing skills and invites her to film a music video together.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign knows exactly how to make his fans happy. The "City of God" rapper recently invited a woman who created the viral TikTok dance to his collaborative single with Queen Naija, "What's My Name", to shoot its music video together.

In a video shared on Instagram, Fivio was seen having video call with the fan, who couldn't hide her excitement for talking to him. After a few exchanges, the emcee asked her, "Would you come to the video shoot?"

Blown away by the offer, the female fan exclaimed, "I'm shaking!" Fivio then told her that he would give all the details later. In the caption of the clip, he penned, "S/O this beautiful soul.. The created the Tiktok dance and I found her gave her a call."

  See also...

A number of fans were impressed by what Fivio did for his fan. "God bless you for doing that for her. Like I said b4 you make a difference," one person gushed. "love this!" another raved, while a third individual chimed in, "toooo dope!!!! Awwwww!!!!"

"What's My Name" is one of the tracks off Fivio 's debut album, "B.I.B.L.E.", which was dropped on April 8. Aside from Queen Naija, the 17-track set features guest appearances from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Lil Yachty, KayCyy, Quavo, Coi Leray, Chloe Bailey, A$AP Rocky, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Vory, Polo G, Blueface as well as Ne-Yo.

Following the album release, Fivio earned praise from Nicki Minaj, whom he recently collaborated with for "We Go Up". Making use of Instagram Story, she gushed, "This fivio foreign album rlly hittin the mthafkn spot. Sooooo SOLID. Sonically authentic & well thought out. Cohesive body of work with a signature sound that is very true to where he's from."

While picking out "For Nothin", "Changed on Me", "On God" and "Hello" as her favorite songs, the Trinidadian femcee also gave a shout-out to Coi, Chloe and KayCyy for their features. "Kayccy is [fire] on both of his songs, chloe bodied her verse. Loved coi too @fivioforeign_8fs," she marveled.

You can share this post!

Julia Fox Wants to Discuss Her Ambition to Go Into Space With Elon Musk

Busy Philipps Reveals She Split From Husband Marc Silverstein Over a Year Ago
Related Posts
Fivio Foreign Head Over Heels With His New Lady in Visuals for 'Hello' ft. Chloe Bailey and KayCyy

Fivio Foreign Head Over Heels With His New Lady in Visuals for 'Hello' ft. Chloe Bailey and KayCyy

Fivio Foreign and Lil Yachty Live It Up With Their Entourage in 'Slime Them' Visuals

Fivio Foreign and Lil Yachty Live It Up With Their Entourage in 'Slime Them' Visuals

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Fivio Foreign Admits to Having Sex With His Sister's Sister: It Was the Worst

Fivio Foreign Admits to Having Sex With His Sister's Sister: It Was the Worst

Most Read
Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Co-Signing a Tweet Criticizing Alicia Keys' Music
Music

Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Co-Signing a Tweet Criticizing Alicia Keys' Music

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video

Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Muse to Step in for Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

Muse to Step in for Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

Charli XCX Cancels Belgium and Netherlands Shows Because She Loses Her Voice

Charli XCX Cancels Belgium and Netherlands Shows Because She Loses Her Voice

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split

Neil Young to Release New Album 'Toast' This Summer

Neil Young to Release New Album 'Toast' This Summer

B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth

B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'