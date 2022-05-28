 
 

Busy Philipps Reveals She Split From Husband Marc Silverstein Over a Year Ago

The actress, who shares 13-year-old Birdie Leigh and 8-year-old Cricket Pearl with the screenwriter, divulges that she and her then-husband split in February 2021.

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein have parted ways. When confirming the split, the "I Feel Pretty" actress divulged that she and her then-husband have been separated for more than a year.

The 42-year-old went public with her and Marc separation when hosting the Friday, May 27 episode of her "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" podcast. "It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know," she told her co-hosts.

"And we really discussed, like, how do I handle it sort of publicly? Because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year," she added. "But the truth is, we, you know, there's, like, a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it's been very well established, right?"

The "Girls5eva" star went on to explain, "Like, you make a statement, you're 'committed to remaining friends,' 'please respect our privacy and our family's privacy in this time,' right?" She continued, "But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that's how you do it? I'm serious."

"And if anything, the last several years has shown me it's a little bit that, like, you can only do what's right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life or you just post on Facebook or whatever," she further elaborated. "Because we all, at this point, have a public-facing life. You don't have to follow a conventional idea just because it's been done before. I really do believe that."

Busy and Marc tied the knot on June 16, 2007. The couple shares two kids, 13-year-old Birdie Leigh and 8-year-old Cricket Pearl. During the chat, the mother of two divulged that she and her ex agreed not to involve the public to "ensure the privacy" of their children.

