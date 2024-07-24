Fivio Foreign Fires Back at Pop Smoke's Brother After He Slams Him for Unfollowing the Late MC

Instagram Celebrity

The 34-year-old drill rapper offers his clapback after Obasi Jackson takes issue with him for allegedly unfollowing the late rapper, who was fatally shot during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020.

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign was upset that Pop Smoke's brother called him out for allegedly unfollowing the late rapper on social media. Having caught wind of Obasi Jackson's rant, the "Not In The Mood" spitter was quick to fire back at him.

The 34-year-old offered his clapback after Obasi said in a video surfacing online, "Yo, I just woke up, but that is actually true. I just looked at his following; he's not following Pop or Mike Dee." The latter added, "I mean, f**k Mike Dee. But Pop? Word? Fivio?! Yo, we gotta do something about this fake s**t, gang. N***as not gonna show their face at Pop Smoke Day. What's going on, bro?!"

In response, Fivio wrote in an Instagram comment, "That n***a is weirdo don't believe s**t them cornballs that want attention say.. Pop ain't follow that goofball when he was alive." He went on to note, "Tell [him to] stop goin pop smoke crazy after death for the clout boy hated his own brother and pop [ain't] fucc w this lame head a** n***a."

Not done getting things off his chest, Fivio declared during Instagram Live, "Don't come on here asking me about no goofy Pop Smoke brother that Pop Smoke never even followed." The rhymer further fumed, "Don't ask me about none of them goofy n***as.

"A lot of you n***as gonna have to come outside one day," the Brooklyn drill star continued. "When y'all come outside, I'll be right there. I'ma be right there like chicken and beer [laughs]."

"Y'all talking about a follow. Look at this, I have 'The smoke will never clear' on my chest," Fivio said while showing off his tattoo in honor of Pop Smoke. "Y'all talking about a follow? I don't know how they unfollow. I know I went through a season of following zero people. I don't even care."

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. He was just 20 years old at the time of his death.