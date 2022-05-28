 
 

Julia Fox Wants to Discuss Her Ambition to Go Into Space With Elon Musk

Julia Fox Wants to Discuss Her Ambition to Go Into Space With Elon Musk
Instagram/INSTAR IMAGES/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

The former fling of Kanye West shares that she wants the billionaire businessman to talk about her ideas about 'sustainability' and her ambitions to go into space.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox wants to discuss space travel with Elon Musk]. The "Uncut Gems" star is eager to get in touch with the billionaire businessman, and discuss her ideas about "sustainability" and her ambitions to go into space.

When asked whose phone number would she most like to have, Julia replied, "Elon Musk. I have a lot of ideas." The 32-year-old movie star subsequently expanded on her ambition, saying she wants to explore how "techy things" can benefit the wider world.

Julia, who dated Kanye West earlier this year, told The Face: "Well, I can't give them away … But a lot of ideas in terms of sustainability and, you know, tech things. Techy things that could be good for the world. And also sustainable avenues in terms of fashion and living and stuff like that - chic, making it chic."

  See also...

The tycoon is the chief engineer at SpaceX, a space manufacturer based in California, and Julia would love to chat to him about her own space ambitions. "I would love to go into outer space. That’s another thing I want to talk to Elon about," she shared.

Meanwhile, Julia is well-known for her eye-catching fashion choices. However, the star has dismissed comparisons between herself and Lady GaGa. Born in Milan, Italy, before moving to New York as a child, she explained, "People love to compare. It’s like, dude, leave us the f**k alone!"

"I love Lady GaGa and, obviously, even being compared to her is a huge compliment. But it’s still annoying to be compared to people all the time, in general. I’m so different from anyone else and Lady GaGa is so different from anyone else," she continued. "But what we do have in common is that we're both bad*** Italian girls from Manhattan who aren’t afraid to be themselves."

You can share this post!

David Beckham Discusses Homophobia Among Footballers

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Related Posts
Julia Fox's Story of 'Thirsty' Cara Delevingne Resurfaces After Megan Thee Stallion BBMas Moment

Julia Fox's Story of 'Thirsty' Cara Delevingne Resurfaces After Megan Thee Stallion BBMas Moment

Julia Fox Defends Her Bizarre Style After Going Grocery Shopping in Underwear

Julia Fox Defends Her Bizarre Style After Going Grocery Shopping in Underwear

Julia Fox Slammed for Defending OnlyFans Model Accused of Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend

Julia Fox Slammed for Defending OnlyFans Model Accused of Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak