 

Howard Stern Urges 'Sexist' Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' for Commenting on His Marriage to Beth

Howard Stern Urges 'Sexist' Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' for Commenting on His Marriage to Beth
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

When firing back at the 67-year-old comedian and TV personality, the 'Howard Stern Show' host also suggests that he is 'no longer friends' with the former.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Howard Stern was furious upon hearing Bill Maher's comment on his marriage. After the comedian criticized him for outwardly expressing his love for his wife Beth Stern, the radio host fired back by telling the "sexist" 67-year-old to "shut his mouth."

The 69-year-old offered his clapback in the Tuesday, September 19 episode of "The Howard Stern Show". He fumed, "What a sexist thing to say! Like, what a convoluted, nutty thing to say."

"It's assuming that he knows something about my first marriage," the broadcaster added. "That, of course, the man must be leaving the woman and the woman must be devastated and be sitting around pining away for her famous man."

Completely lost it, Howard raged, "He ought to shut his mouth!" He then explained, "I mean, I don't think I come on the air every day and say, 'I love my wife.' But I thought it was a pretty positive message, to - especially with my audience - to say to guys: 'Instead of like ragging on our wives, how about talking about that we appreciate them and love them?' "

  Editors' Pick

Howard went on to note that he emailed Bill to voice his opinion directly to him. "I wrote in an email, I said, 'Why don't you give me a phone call? Why don't you tell me what you think about my life and my marriage since you're, you know.' But of course, he never wrote me back," he shared.

"I just wanted to see how brave he was," the Sirius XM Radio personality continued. "If he was brave enough to call me and actually get on the phone with me and zero response. I don't care, though. He can think what he wants... I think I'm no longer friends with him."

Bill made his remarks in an episode of his "Club Random" podcast. "How does this gushing about the second wife - how does that make the first wife feel? Could we just not gush about the person while the other person can still hear it?" the "Real Time with Bill Maher" host asked.

Howard tied the knot with his first wife Alison Berns in 1978 but they separated in 2000 and finalized their divorce in 2001. He then moved on with Beth, whom he married in 2008. The couple has been together ever since.

You can share this post!

You might also like

NSYNC Drives Fans Crazy After Reenacting Hilarious 2001 Group Photo in New Clip
Related Posts
Howard Stern Fighting With His Wife Because of Covid-19

Howard Stern Fighting With His Wife Because of Covid-19

Howard Stern Called Out for Spreading 'Demonic Evil' by His Nemesis

Howard Stern Called Out for Spreading 'Demonic Evil' by His Nemesis

Howard Stern Dubs Newly-Crowned King Charles III 'P***y'

Howard Stern Dubs Newly-Crowned King Charles III 'P***y'

Howard Stern Rips Rihanna for 'Lip-Syncing 85 Percent' at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Howard Stern Rips Rihanna for 'Lip-Syncing 85 Percent' at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Latest News
Howard Stern Urges 'Sexist' Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' for Commenting on His Marriage to Beth
  • Sep 21, 2023

Howard Stern Urges 'Sexist' Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' for Commenting on His Marriage to Beth

Tom Hanks Would Clean Toilets to Make It to Outer Space
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tom Hanks Would Clean Toilets to Make It to Outer Space

NSYNC Drives Fans Crazy After Reenacting Hilarious 2001 Group Photo in New Clip
  • Sep 21, 2023

NSYNC Drives Fans Crazy After Reenacting Hilarious 2001 Group Photo in New Clip

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover
  • Sep 21, 2023

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

'Bachelor' Alum Clayton Echard Hit With Paternity Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Fling
  • Sep 21, 2023

'Bachelor' Alum Clayton Echard Hit With Paternity Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Fling

David and Victoria Beckham Reveal How They Initially Kept Their Romance Secret in Docuseries Trailer
  • Sep 21, 2023

David and Victoria Beckham Reveal How They Initially Kept Their Romance Secret in Docuseries Trailer

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia