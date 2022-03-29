'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Newly-single Jason Momoa reportedly put on a cozy display with Kate Beckinsale while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, the bash saw the two stars allegedly having a "flirty vibe" throughout the night.

In some pictures that circulated online, the "Aquaman" actor and the "Underworld" actress were seen hanging out together outside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. At one point, the "Game of Thrones" alum even took off his suit jacket and wrapped it around the actress' shoulders to keep her warm.

A source told E! News, "They were standing at a bar chatting." The insider added, "They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation."

Additionally, the pair allegedly "looked really happy." The informant, however, noted that they were also seen mingling throughout the night. Jason was seen hanging out with stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, while Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller.

The new sighting arrived a little two months after Jason announced split from Lisa Bonet. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times," the parents of Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, said in a joint statement in January. "A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," the "Dune" added. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

He continued, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…" Concluding the statement, the now-former couple assured that their "devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail. J & L."

Kate, meanwhile, was previously married to producer Len Wiseman, whom she divorced in 2019 after separating in 2015. She was later romantically linked to several other men, including Pete Davidson, Michael Sheen and Jack Whitehall.