 
 

'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty

'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The new sighting between Jason and the 'Underworld' actress arrives a little two months after the 'Aquaman' star announced split from Lisa Bonet after more than a decade as a couple.

  • Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Newly-single Jason Momoa reportedly put on a cozy display with Kate Beckinsale while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, the bash saw the two stars allegedly having a "flirty vibe" throughout the night.

In some pictures that circulated online, the "Aquaman" actor and the "Underworld" actress were seen hanging out together outside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. At one point, the "Game of Thrones" alum even took off his suit jacket and wrapped it around the actress' shoulders to keep her warm.

A source told E! News, "They were standing at a bar chatting." The insider added, "They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation."

Additionally, the pair allegedly "looked really happy." The informant, however, noted that they were also seen mingling throughout the night. Jason was seen hanging out with stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, while Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller.

  See also...

The new sighting arrived a little two months after Jason announced split from Lisa Bonet. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times," the parents of Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, said in a joint statement in January. "A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," the "Dune" added. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

He continued, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…" Concluding the statement, the now-former couple assured that their "devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail. J & L."

Kate, meanwhile, was previously married to producer Len Wiseman, whom she divorced in 2019 after separating in 2015. She was later romantically linked to several other men, including Pete Davidson, Michael Sheen and Jack Whitehall.

You can share this post!

Howard Stern Likens Will Smith to Donald Trump After Oscars Slap

Lil Xan Heads to Rehab After Released From Psych Ward
Related Posts
Jason Momoa Claims He Had Hernia Surgery One Day Before Attending the 2022 Oscars

Jason Momoa Claims He Had Hernia Surgery One Day Before Attending the 2022 Oscars

Jason Momoa Bonding With Lenny Kravitz Following Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa Bonding With Lenny Kravitz Following Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz at 'The Batman' Premiere Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz at 'The Batman' Premiere Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Most Read
The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges
Celebrity

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game