Becky G and Luis Fonsi to Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With 'Encanto' Cast at 2022 Oscars

Despite not being nominated in the Best Original Song category, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' will be performed at the 94th annual award-giving event on Sunday, March 27.

Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Becky G and Luis Fonsi are among additional artists to perform at the 2022 Academy Awards. The two Latin stars will perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" along with the "Encanto" cast, including Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero.

"I was very surprised to receive this invitation from the Academy," Luis said in a statement. "It is a great honor and I feel very proud and grateful to be able to continue carrying our culture high."

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" has spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, longer than any other songs so far this year. It was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for Best Original Song for another "Encanto" song, "Dos Oruguitas". Sebastian Yatra has been tapped to perform the song on Sunday, March 27 in Los Angeles' Dolby Theater.

Other stars to take the stage at this year's Oscars are Beyonce Knowles, who will perform "Be Alive" from the Will Smith-starring movie, "King Richard", as well as Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, who will deliver "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name. Reba McEntire, in the meantime, will sing "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days".

Another tune nominated in the Best Original Song category is "Down to Joy" from "Belfast". However, the song won't be performed at the 94th annual event because Van Morrison is unable to attend the show due to his touring schedule.

It was previously announced that this year's ceremony will also feature an all-star band. It consists of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, iconic percussionist and singer Sheila E. and prolific pianist Robert Glasper. DJ D-Nice will perform too at the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' official post-Oscars celebration.