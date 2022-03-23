 
 

Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire Among Performers at 2022 Oscars

Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire Among Performers at 2022 Oscars
Instagram/WENN/Nicky Nelson
Music

Fans will also see Colombian crooner Sebastian Yatra performing the nominated track 'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto' at the upcoming 94th annual ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, March 27.

  • Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - The performers for the 2022 Academy Awards have been revealed. Among those who are set to take the stage at the 94th Oscars are Beyonce Knowles, Billie Eilish as well as Reba McEntire.

The Academy Awards officials unleashed the line-up via Instagram on Tuesday, March 22. According to the announcement, all of the acts will perform tracks nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Beyonce will perform "Be Alive" from the Will Smith-starring movie, "King Richard", while Billie and his brother FINNEAS will deliver "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name. Reba, in the meantime, will sing "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days".

In addition to the four musicians, Sebastian Yatra will take the stage of Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 27. The Colombian singer will perform "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto", which also scored nods in Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score categories.

  See also...

Another tune to be nominated in the Best Original Song category is "Down to Joy" from "Belfast". However, Van Morrison, who wrote and sang the other nominated track, will not attend the annual show due to his touring schedule.

A few days prior, it was announced that this year's Oscars will feature an all-star band. They include Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, iconic percussionist and singer Sheila E. and prolific pianist Robert Glasper. DJ D-Nice will perform as well as at the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' official post-Oscars celebration.

Being tapped as hosts for the 2022 Oscars are Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Speaking to Extra earlier this month, Amy joked that she's "going to get [herself] in some trouble as per the [usual]."

"Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing," the comedienne went on explaining. "I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."

You can share this post!

Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj Urged to Boycott Grammys by J. Prince: 'F**k Em!'

'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Gets Last-Minute Oscars Invitation After Fans' Outrage
Related Posts
Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyonce and Zendaya Reportedly in Talks to Recreate 1959's 'Imitation of Life'

Beyonce and Zendaya Reportedly in Talks to Recreate 1959's 'Imitation of Life'

10 Celebrities Who Dealt With Creepy, Dangerous Stalkers

10 Celebrities Who Dealt With Creepy, Dangerous Stalkers

Beyonce and Kids Lend Voice to 'Special' Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Beyonce and Kids Lend Voice to 'Special' Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Most Read
Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship
Music

Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship

Carl Crawford Dubs Megan Thee Stallion 'Alcoholic' Following Her Online Tirade

Carl Crawford Dubs Megan Thee Stallion 'Alcoholic' Following Her Online Tirade

Doja Cat Prevents Astroworld-Like Incident at Lollapalooza Argentina by Helping Fan in Distress

Doja Cat Prevents Astroworld-Like Incident at Lollapalooza Argentina by Helping Fan in Distress

Megan Thee Stallion Slams 1501 Label After Countersuit Over Contract Dispute: 'See Y'all in Court'

Megan Thee Stallion Slams 1501 Label After Countersuit Over Contract Dispute: 'See Y'all in Court'

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Aaron Lewis Encourages Concertgoers to 'Listen' to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Aaron Lewis Encourages Concertgoers to 'Listen' to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Ukrainian Girl Refugee of 'Let It Go' Viral Video Performs at Charity Concert in Poland

Ukrainian Girl Refugee of 'Let It Go' Viral Video Performs at Charity Concert in Poland