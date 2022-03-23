Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire Among Performers at 2022 Oscars

Instagram/WENN/Nicky Nelson Music

Fans will also see Colombian crooner Sebastian Yatra performing the nominated track 'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto' at the upcoming 94th annual ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, March 27.

AceShowbiz - The performers for the 2022 Academy Awards have been revealed. Among those who are set to take the stage at the 94th Oscars are Beyonce Knowles, Billie Eilish as well as Reba McEntire.

The Academy Awards officials unleashed the line-up via Instagram on Tuesday, March 22. According to the announcement, all of the acts will perform tracks nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Beyonce will perform "Be Alive" from the Will Smith-starring movie, "King Richard", while Billie and his brother FINNEAS will deliver "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name. Reba, in the meantime, will sing "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days".

In addition to the four musicians, Sebastian Yatra will take the stage of Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 27. The Colombian singer will perform "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto", which also scored nods in Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score categories.

Another tune to be nominated in the Best Original Song category is "Down to Joy" from "Belfast". However, Van Morrison, who wrote and sang the other nominated track, will not attend the annual show due to his touring schedule.

A few days prior, it was announced that this year's Oscars will feature an all-star band. They include Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, iconic percussionist and singer Sheila E. and prolific pianist Robert Glasper. DJ D-Nice will perform as well as at the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' official post-Oscars celebration.

Being tapped as hosts for the 2022 Oscars are Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Speaking to Extra earlier this month, Amy joked that she's "going to get [herself] in some trouble as per the [usual]."

"Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing," the comedienne went on explaining. "I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."