Quavo Supports Protest Against Grammys as He Vows to Perform at J. Prince's Rival Concert

Instagram Music

In a new interview, the 'Flip the Switch' rapper says that the hip-hop community needs to make their own award show to 'appreciate the real s**t that's going on in the streets.'

Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Quavo has joined J. Prince's plan to boycott the Grammy Awards. The "Flip the Switch" rapper has vowed to perform at a rival concert as he supported the protest against the annual ceremony.

On Wednesday, March 23, the 30-year-old hip-hop star spoke to TMZ that Grammys "don't mean a thing" anymore. When asked about J. Prince's idea to put on an anti-Grammys concert with hip-hop's biggest stars on the same night as the award-giving event, he said, "Let's do it."

"We need to make our own award [show]… that appreciate the real s**t that's going on in the streets that appreciate the culture, that appreciate… the best new artists… instead of a freshman class, we need like best new artists in the street whenever they come out," Quavo opined. "All these little stimulations on our artistry is lame because we're the creators," he continued.

Quavo later called the Grammys "a whole old, old language." The "I'm the One" emcee further explained that what the Grammys need are "new younger founders, new younger guys who tapped into the culture. You got to get in the field to know what's real."

Also on Wednesday, Dame Dash told the outlet that hip-hop artists need to "make our own Grammys." He added, "I'm not trying to fit into somebody else's system," before sharing, "So we just create our own so we ain't gotta worry about nobody else's rules."

"It's not for them to judge who's hot. It's for us," Dame continued. The "Don't Get Scared" spitter pointed out, "They really shouldn't be giving us the awards. We should be giving them the awards. They gotta respect our culture."

J. Prince's proposal to have a competing show on the night of the Grammys was in response to Kanye West being pulled as a performer because of his recent online behavior, which the award show deemed to be "concerning." Taking to social media, the music executive invited other hip-hop stars, including Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, to boycott the show.

"This is a 'slave master punish a n***ah mentality and act' to remind us that no matter how much money we have, we are still n***ahs in their eyes," wrote J. Prince. "So they cancelled Kanye and discriminated against Drake, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, and many others over the years."

J. Prince further detailed that the performance will be aired "on a special network and streaming platform." He stressed that he wants to "prove that ratings will change where the Grammys are concerned when the #1 selling genre in the music - HIP HOP - comes together because there's power in numbers."