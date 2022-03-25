Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Stopping by 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', the 'Lost City' stars reveal they were often called to the principal's office at preschool because their daughters had altercations with each other.

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum share an unforgettable memory that goes beyond their working relationship. The two actors might be having a blast filming "The Lost City", but their daughters didn't get along as well as their parents do.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday night, March 23, the celebrity parents revealed that their daughters fought a lot in preschool, which led to their first meeting. "We have two very, very strong-willed little girls that, you know, at that young age were very much butting heads," Channing explained why his daughter Everly and Sandra's daughter Laila often clashed.

The Oscar-winning actress said that she would always answer the phone hoping it was Channing's daughter who started the fight. The "Magic Mike" star, meanwhile, was left in disbelief with the fact that his daughter picked Sandra's daughter as her nemesis. "Of all the people - of all the people! - to fight with their daughter!" he exclaimed.

Sandra then recalled after one particular altercation, she thought about calling Channing or his ex-wife Jenna Dewan about how to solve the issue between their daughters. But the school's principle proposed a challenge. "The challenge was, 'Who could be the nicest to the other one?' " she revealed. "So they were bringing each other Dixie cups of water."

Sandra and Channing first talked about their daughters' altercations in an interview with The New York Times published on March 17. "We met through drama, in the principal's office at preschool," the "Speed" star shared. "We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other's child that caused the damage. But actually, I think we met for the first time at my birthday party. You were a plus-one."

The 41-year-old hunk said he has since "blocked it all out," as Sandra chimed in, "There's some PTSD attached to it." She also said that one of the reasons they worked together was to allow their daughters hung out together and get along with each other.

"That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date," the mother of two said. "We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives."