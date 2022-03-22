Amanda Bynes' Nearly-Decade Conservatorship to End After Judge Issues Tentative Ruling

Instagram Celebrity

In the tentative ruling, Roger L. Lund, a court judge who's assigned to the 'She's the Man' actress' case, says that the years-long conservatorship 'is no longer required.'

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is getting closer to winning back her personal freedom. The "She's the Man" actress' nearly-decade conservatorship is expected to end soon after a judge issued a tentative ruling which stated that it's no longer needed.

On Monday, March 21, Judge Roger L. Lund, a court judge who's assigned to the former Nickelodeon star's case, made a tentative ruling that stated, "The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required." He added that "grounds for the establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist." He is expected to officially terminate the conservatorship at a hearing on Tuesday morning at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Ahead of the Tuesday hearing, a source revealed how Amanda's parents feel about her seeking to end her nine years conservatorship. "Amanda Bynes' parents are very happy for her. They can't wait to see the next chapter of her life," claimed the insider. "They are excited at how well she is doing. They are ready to move forward and for the conservatorship to end as well."

Also rooting for the end of her conservatorship were the actress' former "All That" co-stars, Leon Frierson and Christy Knowings. Leon revealed that he'll be attending the hearing to show his support. In the meantime, Christy, who's unable to attend the hearing due to auditioning schedule, told TMZ, "If it were me, I would want people to support me."

"Amanda's a very different person today from the person she was back then, as we all are," added Christy. The 42-year-old comedienne then concluded that Amanda "is a sweet person and [she] loved working with her."

Meanwhile, Amanda's attorney David A. Esquibias said, "I'm excited for her. She is excited." The lawyer added, "We're all excited and we're all anxiously looking forward to Amanda living a life as a private and normal citizen."

Amanda submitted a petition to terminate her 9-year conservatorship in late February. At the time, the "Easy A" actress, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, insisted that she believes that her condition had "improved." In a statement, her lawyer David said, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Amanda, who recently changed her look ahead of her court appearance, is currently planning to move in with her fiance Paul Michael. Her lawyer David spilled to PEOPLE, "Amanda has located a rental in the Los Angeles area, which she intends to share with Paul." The 35-year-old actress got engaged to Paul on Valentine's Day 2020.