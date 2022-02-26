Amanda Bynes Files to End Nearly-Decade Conservatorship as She Believes Her Condition Is 'Improved'

Instagram Celebrity

Feb 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her conservatorship after nearly a decade. The "What A Girl Wants" actress, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, has asked the court to terminate the conservatorship as she believed that her condition is "improved."

The "Easy A" actress' lawyer David A. Esquibias confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday, February 25, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship." The attorney further shared that the former Nickelodeon star "believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Additionally, David told Page Six that Amanda "also filed a capacity declaration Tuesday, as California requires all conservatorship cases to have updated records about a conservatee's mental state from their physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner." A hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 22.

Amanda's mother Lynn Bynes was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter following a mental breakdown in August 2013. At the time, the "She's the Man" star allegedly set fire to a driveway. Then in October 2014, Lynn regained conservatorship of her daughter.

Last September, a status report regarding Amanda's health was filed and approved by a California court with the next update scheduled for January 2023. Contrary to reports at the time, Amanda's attorney David explained that her conservatorship was "not extended" through 2023.

"It is open day today. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years," David explained. "Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

David went on to say that last April Amanda was also "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday. "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes," said the lawyer.

Amanda's new bid for freedom came a few months after Britney Spears fought to end her own 13-year conservatorship which was terminated in November. In June, the "Toxic" hitmaker made an impassioned plea to end her conservatorship in court where she called her father Jamie Spears "abusive" and said those responsible for controlling her estate should be imprisoned.

Britney also alleged that she was forbidden to marry her now-fiance Sam Asghari and had an IUD inserted against her will to prevent her from having any more children. "I feel ganged up on and bullied and alone. I am tired of being alone," she told Judge Brenda Penny during an emotional hearing. She likened her conservatorship situation to a sex-trafficked person who was caged without her own money or passport.